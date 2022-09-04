Labor Day Weekend is synonymous with boozy BBQs and sweltering pool parties. In the midst of the heat and get-togethers, you can still celebrate the last long weekend of summer without the hangover. Thankfully, a growing number of refreshing, tasty beverage alternatives are just as tasty as the real thing to chase down your burger, while keeping you hydrated. Check out these flavor-packed options ranging from nutrient-packed seltzers to alcohol replacements to suit every palette.

Image: courtesy of Lemon Perfect.

Lemon Perfect 6-Flavor Variety pack, $27, lemonperfect.com

This super refreshing flavored lemon water, backed by tennis champ Sloane Stephens, made with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, as your go-to beverage. Half an organic lemon, stocked with electrolytes and essential antioxidants, is squeezed into every bottle to make hydration more convenient, delicious than ever. Available in seven signature flavors and packed with loads of essential antioxidants, it’s the perfect beverage to throw in your beach bag or cooler and sip on throughout the day. You can even use it as a mixer, paired with your favorite alcohol)!

Image: courtesy of SkinTe

SkinTē Sparkling tea, 12-Pack $36, skinte.com

This beauty-boosting fizzy drink is the first-ever collagen sparkling tea with a unique formula that benefits skin, hair, nails, joints, mood and overall well-being. Each can includes a powerful blend of the highest quality kosher bovine collagen peptides, organic teas, super herbs, 100% DV vitamin C and smart ingredients (no soy, dairy, gluten, dyes, added sugar or artificial sweeteners).

Image: courtesy of Aura Bora

Aura Bora sparkling drink, 12-pack $30, aurabora.com

Made from herbs, fruits, and flowers, this delicious and sparkling water is a great alternative to your typical hard seltzers. Using high-quality, plant-based ingredients and real herbal extracts in every can makes for a clean label and a remarkably light, refreshing, and deeper, richer aromatic taste. Unlike other sparkling water brands, we never add citric acid. That means no headaches, bitter tastes, or upset stomachs.

Image: Kyleigh's Lemonade

Kyleigh's Lemonade $38 from 12-pack, kyleighslemonadestand.com

Kyleigh McGee founded her beverage brand, serving her version of the classic summertime beverage, at just 6 years old. Based in Arkansas, the budding entrepreneur started in her front yard with an elevated mobile stand and grew it into an established brand. Today the 14 year old boss has gained a solid fanbase for the low-calorie lemonade and has launched more flavors including strawberry and pink lemonade.

Image: courtesy of Drink Poppi

Poppi Prebiotic soda, $30 for 12-pack, drinkpoppi.com

Bursting with flavor, this prebiotic ‘soda’ combines bubbles with benefits. Not only does it taste like the real thing, it's loaded with Apple Cider Vinegar which aids digestion, relieves bloating, refines complexion, stabilized blood sugar, boosts immunity, naturally detoxifies, helps heart health, and lowers cholesterol.

Image: courtesy of Drink Simple

Drink Simple Maple water, $31 for 12-pack, drinksimple.com

Using nutrient-rich maple sap tapped directly from trees, the brand taps refreshment directly from nature to help people thrive naturally. This delightfully refreshing beverage is plant-powered, nutrient-packed, tree-based hydration with naturally occurring electrolytes, prebiotics, and no added sugar or weird sweeteners. Benefits include anti-aging, boosted physical performance, and increased hydration.

Image: MXXN

MXXN Cannabis-infused Spirit, enjoymxxn.com

XXN was born when Darnell Smith, an alcohol-industry vet, saw a vision of how the benefits of cannabis could evolve cocktail culture. That was the origin of the California-based brand of 1:1 non-alcoholic replacements for everyone’s favorite spirits, enhanced with a touch of cannabis. The Black-owned brand is crafted for cocktails and its emulsion is formulated to deliver a subtle high that an reduce pain, stress, and a buzz without the hangover.

Image: courtesy of Celsius

Celsius Sparkling beverage, $23 for 12-pack, amazon.com

For a guaranteed energy boost, this carbonated drink provides a sustained burst of power for an instant pick-me-up. Unlike typical energy drinks, it’s made with healthier ingredients such as ginger, guarana, green tea and 7 essential vitamins without any sugar, aspartame, high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Available in a medley of refreshing flavors, it is also certified gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO.

Image: courtesy of Clean Co

Clean Co Non-Alcoholic alternatives $30 per bottle, drinkclean.com

This non-alcohol spirit alternative is currently the leading independent non-alcoholic brand in the UK, consisting of 4 non-alcoholic options: spiced rum, gun, spiced apple vodka, and blanco tequila alternatives fusing crisp flavor with notes of balanced botanicals. Each of CleanCo’s offerings are gluten free, sugar free, vegan and low calorie, and available in 700 mL bottles. The brand even offers a long list of clean cocktail recipes with pairing.