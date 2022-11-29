It’s GivingTuesday's anniversary! The celebratory day of giving in honor of non-profit organizations that provide social benefit to people, communities and ideas, turns 10 this year.

Born and incubated at New York City’s 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact, GivingTuesday has become a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity, raising billions of dollars for charitable organizations that strive to make the world a better place.

Unleash your power of radical generosity and make your mark. Here are 10 Black charities to support this GivingTuesday that enrich their communities in the areas of the arts, technology and social engagement.

Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH)

Established on September 9, 1915, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) seeks to honor the legacy of the founder of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson. Through its mission to promote, research, preserve, interpret and disseminate information about Black life, history and culture to the global community, the non-profit operates local, state, and international branches to gather and share its findings.

Black Girls Code

Kimberly Bryant founded Black Girls Code to provide more opportunities for Black girls to be involved in STEM. With the motto, “Black geeks unite,” this national organization is actively training 1 million girls to be leaders, innovators and creators in the tech sector by 2040. Opportunities with Black Girls Code include summer camps, code clubs, hackathons and programs like "Black Art through Javascript.” Black Girls Code also has a partnership with NASA for girls to explore Mars with Google Pro.

The Trayvon Martin Foundation

After the death of their son Trayvon Martin in a violent confrontation in 2012, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin committed their lives to transform tragedy into change. The Trayvon Martin Foundation aims to spread awareness of the consequences of gun crime and bring senseless gun violence to an end. The Trayvon Martin Foundation also assists other families affected by gun violence.

Black in Fashion Council

After her critically acclaimed piece. “What It’s Like To Be Black In Fashion,” ran in New York Magazine, Lindsay Peoples Wagner joined forces with public relations specialist, Sandrine Charles to start the Black in Fashion Council. This collective of editors, models, stylists, media, creatives and industry stakeholders aims to build a new foundation for inclusivity to represent and secure advancement in the fashion and beauty industries. They provide job search boards and culturally-related events.

National Coalition of 100 Black Women

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, founded October 24, 1981, aims to foster the principles of equal rights and opportunities, promote the awareness of Black culture and develop its membership for effective leadership and participation in civic affairs with issues of national and international importance. The not-for-profit organization helps develop leaders who will rebuild their communities and harness the energies of younger African Americans within those communities.

Geeking Out Kids of Color

As technology continues to develop at a rapid pace, Geeking Out Kids of Color exists to liberate youth of color through technology. The Seattle-based organization uses integrated curriculums that teach computer science and robotics alongside gender and racial equality, with the aim that engineering education can help kids of color reach their full potential, and nurture young community leaders for change.

The National Council of Negro Women

Founded in 1935, the mission of The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is to lead, develop and advocate for women of African descent as they support their families and communities. NCNW fulfills its purpose through research, advocacy and national and community-based services and programs on issues of health, education and economic empowerment in the United States and in Africa.

Chiku Awali African Dance, Arts & Culture

Headquartered in Rockland County, New York, Chiku Awali African Dance, Arts & Culture was founded in January 2003 as a not-for-profit entity to enrich its community, particularly its youth. The organization provides cultural programs and activities that are representative of the African diaspora, through dance, drumming, art and storytelling. Chiku Awali annually hosts “Rites of Passage,” its signature African-centered leadership and public speaking program for children ages 11 to 15. Classes and programs are conducted in person and online.

BlackPAC

BlackPAC is an independent, Black-led organization that invests in year-round political engagement to change economic, justice and political systems. Since its founding in 2016, BlackPAC has helped galvanize Black voters to the polls to elect governors, attorney generals, senators and state legislators throughout the nation. The organization also serves as a watchdog, holding public officials accountable to policy agendas that defend the rights and dignity of people of color.

Hip Hop For Change

Dedicated to eradicating the negative stereotype around hip hop culture, Hip Hop for Change is a vehicle for education, empowerment and cultural innovation. Its mission is to inspire youth to see hip hop as a vehicle of healthy self-expression and community empowerment, and as a means to navigate through societal challenges. The non-profit has reached more than 25,000 students across the nation and the world, from the Bay Area to El Salvador, and is building a free recording studio in Oakland, California, so that kids can positively explore their creativity through the medium.