So you’re making plans to tie the knot with a destination wedding? You’ve chosen the Caribbean to ensure your family and friends will be able to get there easily and quickly. Not only is getting married in the Caribbean a convenient choice, it means you’ll be saying “I do” surrounded by soft sand, azure waters and swaying palms.

The breathtaking scenery and paradisiacal weather will undoubtedly make for a beautiful and memorable wedding. But with so many incredible islands to choose from, you will need help narrowing it down. That’s where EBONY comes in. We’ve researched and selected the 10 best Caribbean islands for your destination wedding. Here are our top picks.

Turks and Caicos

With sparkling turquoise water and miles of picturesque coastline, Turks and Caicos is one of the most idyllic settings in the Caribbean for a wedding. Its beaches are the main attractions, with Grace Bay consistently ranking on travelers’ lists as one of the best beaches in the world. You and your wedding guests can look forward to spending time in the water, swimming, snorkeling, paddleboarding, boating, fishing or taking advantage of the myriad of other water activities available.

A gorgeous beachfront in Turks & Caicos. Image: Nicole Keller/ Unsplash.

Aruba

Though a small island, Aruba should not be overlooked. Its size makes it an intimate and easily-navigable choice for wedding parties of all sizes. Its flamingo beaches and Dutch colonial-style architecture are some of its lures; however, the Caribbean island has much more to offer. A multicultural island known for its warm, welcoming people, it is an ideal wedding location for all types of weddings, including those of same-sex couples. In fact, Aruba was the first Caribbean island to allow LGBTQ+ wedding ceremonies, a true testament to its openness and inclusivity.

A shot of a flamingo on Renaissance private island in Aruba. Image: Lino Ogenio/ Unsplash.

St. Lucia

When it comes to picturesque settings, St. Lucia has no shortage of options. The island offers a variety of choices, from romantic resorts and historic churches to natural wonders like majestic waterfalls and the iconic Piton Mountains. Couples who would prefer a beach wedding have spectacular golden, white, and even black sand beaches to choose from.

Aerial shot of St. Lucia with iconic Pitons in background. Image: Corinne Kutz/ Unsplash.

Barbados

The easternmost of the Caribbean islands, Barbados offers a delectable cuisine, rich history and some of the best beaches—not only in the Caribbean—but in the world. All of this makes Barbados worth considering for your nuptials. Beautiful all year, you’ll find festivals taking place in every season. And with no required minimum stay or waiting period, getting married there is that much easier.

Bowling Alley Hill in Barbados. Image: Patrick Rosyk / Getty Images.

The Cayman Islands

The breezy tropical beaches of the Cayman Islands make a dreamy backdrop for any wedding. The island offers ample opportunity for relaxation, and those seeking adventure will also be in for a treat. The Cayman Islands are heaven for snorkelers and divers. In fact, the nation boasts some of the best sites for these activities in the region, including legendary shipwrecks and coral reefs home to diverse marine life.

The Westin Grand Cayman on Seven Mile Beach. Image: Marc Babin/ Unsplash.

Puerto Rico

In Puerto Rico, Old World charm meets modern magnificence for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. As with all U.S. territories, you and your American guests won’t have to worry about passports, your mobile phone not working, or dealing with a foreign currency. You can simply enjoy your wedding and all the vibes, culture, and natural beauty Puerto Rico has to offer.

The flag of Puerto waving from one of the island's shores. Image: Ana Toledo/ Unsplash.

The Bahamas

With so many couples choosing to get hitched in the Bahamas, it is one of the most popular destinations for weddings—and it is easy to see why. The country is sunny year round and home to many award-winning beaches. It is also made up of more than 700 islands, providing many unique options to choose from, with each of them guaranteed to be stunning.

Barefoot Cay in the Bahamas. Image: courtesy of Sandals Resorts.

U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands are another ideal, hassle-free Caribbean wedding destination where amazing weather is guaranteed. Choose one of the many sugar-sand beaches for your big day. Or, opt for something more adventurous and get hitched on a boat at sea. Couples have even been married under the sea there in a scuba ceremony!

The gorgeous views of St. Thomas. Image: Courtesy of DeAnna Taylor.

Jamaica

From the pristine shores of Ocho Rios to the unforgettable sunsets of Negril, Jamaica is an ideal isle for weddings. The country is home to many all-inclusive, luxury resorts. Plus after your nuptials, you and your guests can enjoy all the island has to offer, including its vibrant nightlife scene, numerous gorgeous waterfalls and delicious cuisine.

A shot of a Jamaican resort. Image: Staicy Androose/ Unsplash.

St. Kitts and Nevis

There is beauty to be found in every corner of these twin islands, making them a top choice for a luxurious yet authentic Caribbean destination wedding. Plan a romantic ceremony on one of the country’s delightful, sun-kissed beaches or dreamy colonial estates. Explore its rolling green hills and mountains or lush rainforests full of colorful, rare tropical birds.