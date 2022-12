You have your outfit set for the fun New Year's eve festivities, but what about your bag? Rule #1 of going out: do not carry a huge carryall. For a night out on the town, it's best to carry something small that is just big enough for your ID, lipstick and credit card—maybe your phone, if can fit. Look for a bag in a fun color, texture or print to give your party dress or outfit an extra pop.

Below is a round-up of cute options—at a range of price points—for hitting the town.

Zara Feathered Bag Price: $90 Shop at Zara

Tom Ford Metal Mesh Shoulder Bag Price: $3,350 Shop at Tom Ford

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch Price: $89 Shop at Rebecca Minkoff

Jimmy Choo Madeline Soft Clutch Price: $1250 Shop at Jimmy Choo

Cult Gaia Hera Nano Rhinestone Shoulder Bag Price: $428 Shop at Cult Gaia

Rosantica Paillette-Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag Price: $595 Shop at Net-a-Porter

Brandon Blackwood Kuei Bag Price: $250 Shop at Brandon Blackwood

H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Shoulder Bag Price: $30 Shop at H&M

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag Price: $532 Shop at Jacquemus