Most guys don't like doing too much when getting dressed up. But New Year's Eve only comes once a year, so putting an effort into your look should be a must. We know the idea of wearing a blazer may seem like a lot, but we promise you your Instagram photos will be fiyah on the timeline if you were wear one that pops.

Below are 10 blazers that will keep all all eyes on you the last few minutes of 2022.

Acne Studios Jenko Oversized Unstructured Velvet Blazer Price: $950 Shop at Acne Studios

Banana Republic Wooster Velvet Blazer Price: $225 Shop at Banana Republic

Coofandy Men's Shiny Sequins Suit Blazer Price: $74 Shop at Amazon

Orttu Naoki Pearls Jacket Price: $295 Shop at Orttu

Erdem Edward Embroidered Single Button Jacket Price: $1,076 Shop at Saks Off 5th

Marni Wool-Blend Blazer Price: $2,250 Shop at Bergdorf Goodman

Asos Design Metallic Crop Blazer Price: $105 Shop at Nordstrom

H&M Oversized Velvet Jacket Price: $259 Shop at H&M

Zara Asymmetric Belted Blazer Price: $119 Shop at Zara