Love songs are part of the soundtracks of lives, from classic crooners of yesteryear to modern-day R&B vibes. We love romantic songs because they say all the words we need to express our emotions, which are crafted by some of the greatest artists in music history. Their heartfelt lyrics remind us of how beautiful love is and how it can make all the difference in our lives, and it’s all set to a soulful, sexy beat.

For this Valentine's Day—or just any other day you’re feeling crazy in love—stream these 10 R&B love songs that always set the mood.

"Melt," Kehlani

When the sides of the bed are too far apart, you know you're head over heels in love. Kehlani makes that perfectly clear with butter-smooth lyrics that "melt into you."

"Let’s Stay Together," Al Green

Reminding us all to stay in love, whether “times are good or bad, happy or sad,” the Library of Congress added this 1972 hit to the National Recording Registry in 2010, noting its cultural, historic and aesthetically significant relevance.

"Crazy In Love," Beyoncé

Yes, sometimes love drives us crazy. Beyonce captures that dizzying feeling of love jones in her 2003 hit. The song features a rift by Jay-Z, who Beyonce would later marry in 2008.

"All Of Me," John Legend

This song was written for Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen. But this 2013 melodic prose has a universal appeal for anyone who’s given all of themselves to someone else.

"You’re All I Need To Get By," Marvin Gaye

It takes two to make this love song shine. Gaye partnered with Tammi Terrell for this 1968 power ballad, which was written by a real-life couple Valerie Simpson and the late Nick Ashford.

"All the Man I Need," Whitney Houston

Houston has a powerful anthem for every romance stage, but her decree for all she needs from this lover in her 1990 ballad is all the vibes we need.

"I’ll Make Love To You," Boyz II Men

Trying to get your sexy time on track? This 1994 track from Boyz II Men makes getting there one sweet affai

"WusYaName," Tyler, the Creator

Sometimes it's all about letting Ms. Right know she’s the one, whatever it takes, like a trip to Paris! So goes the case in this 2021 tune by Tyler, the Creator.

"(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher,” Jackie Wilson

This is the way love should make everyone feel! Motown house band The Funk Brothers provided the beats for this uptempo ditty.

"Vision of Love," Mariah Carey

Miss Mimi is getting us out of our heads and believing our visions of love can indeed come true, thanks to this 1990 chart-topper.