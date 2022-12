It's officially sweater weather outside. It's time to put away your flimsy tees and stock up on snuggly knits for the cold weather season. To keep you on point this season, we've rounded up 10 luxe-looking sweaters that won't break the bank. In fact, these cozy toppers cost under $100!

Here are 10 chic sweaters for every occasion, from affordable brands such as Zara, Everlane and J. Crew .

For Her

H&M Oversized Mock-Turtleneck Sweater Price: $40 Shop at H&M

Everlane Luxe Merino Turtleneck Price: $91 Shop at Everlane

Tout A Coup Open-knit Ribbed-Trim Sweater Price: $95 Shop at Farfetch

& Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater Price: $59 Shop at & Other Stories

Gap Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater Price: $48 Shop at Gap

For Him

Mango Turtleneck Wool Sweater Price: $70 Shop at Mango

J Crew Heritage Cotton Rollneck Letter Sweater Price: $45 Shop at J Crew

Obey Washer Sweater Price: $98 Shop at Obey

Zara Abstract Jacquard Sweater Price: $50 Shop at Zara