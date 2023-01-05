At the top of the start of each new year, we're often propelled to set new goals to better ourselves, whether it be in mind, body or soul. From classics to new releases, here are 10 of the best self-help and inspirational reads written by Black authors to help you tap into your greatness this year.
You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose, and Your Why
Eric Thomas PhD
Throughout life, we face moments of adversity that define who we are at our core. "You Owe You" is a call to action to encourage people take charge of their destinies and own their respective power.
Price: $22
Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself
Nedra Glover Tawwab
2023 is all about setting a tone of health in every regard and peace. Acclaimed therapist and relationship expert Nedra Glover Tawwab divulges tips for setting unapologetically healthy boundaries in all aspects of life.
Price: $17
Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It
Charlamagne Tha God
Black people have always developed pockets of opportunity in order to rise above and be successful. Shares tidbits of wisdom that he's picked up throughout his life
Price: $13
Black Pearls: Daily Meditations, Affirmations, and Inspirations for African-Americans
Eric V. Copage
Now deemed a classic, "Black Pearls" is an anthology of sound advice and thoughts to enrich the lives of Black folks everywhere.
Price: $10
Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams is one of the most preeminent leaders of our time. In "Lead From the Outside" she gives tangible resources and exercises that can used by anyone interested in being a leader too.
Price: $10
Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole
Tiffany Aliche
You can never have too much advice when it comes to money management. Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche provides a 10-step plan for building financial security and stability.
Price: $15
Sisters of the Yam: Black Women and Self-Recovery
bell hooks
Even in 2023, Black women are still battling for acceptance in society. The late bell hook's eternally relevant "Sisters of the Yam" identifies the ways in which Black women can heal from the devastation of misogynoir while still holding on to joy and self-respect three decades later.
Price: $26
Seen, Heard & Paid: The New Work Rules for the Marginalized
Alan Henry
Over the past few years, many have been rethinking their relationship to labor and norms regarding work. "Seen, Heard & Paid" challenges people of color as well as other marginalized groups to assert themselves and demand their worth while on the job.
Price: $15
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be
Tunde Oyeneyin
Popular Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin is the essence of strength and fierceness. In her book "Speak," she elucidates on the power of using one's voice through surrender, power, empathy, authenticity, and knowledge.
Price: $14
How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind: Madness and Black Radical Creativity
La Marr Jurelle Bruce
Black creativity is integral to the fabric of our community. La Marr Jurelle Bruce's book "How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind" serves as a guide for creating art that draws authenticity and strength from the Black diaspora's collective memory.