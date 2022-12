During the winter months, you want to make sure your socks are on the thicker side. Fine, cozy materials like wool, cashmere, or a blend of two, will ensure your toes stay warm, whether you're indoors or outdoors. Though they made be on the pricey side, it’s better to spend a little extra to ensure your feet will be comfortable, cozy, and warm.

Below are 11 socks to guard your feet from the bitter cold.

Comme Si The Ski Sock Price: $46 Shop at Commei Si

L.L. Bean Merino Wool Socks Price: $35 for a two pack Shop at L.L. Bean

Raey Hairy Mohair-Blend Socks Price: $98 Shop at Matches Fashion

Moncler Genius 2 Moncler 1952 Logo Ankle Socks Price: $150 Shop at Bergdorf Goodman

Bombas 3-Pack Tie Dye Midweight Merino Wool Ski and Snowboard Socks Price: $84 Shop at Bombas

Patagonia Journey Home: Abalone Blue Socks Price: $22 Shop at Patagonia

The Elder-Statesman Men's Stripe House Cashmere Crew Socks Price: $325 Shop at Bergdorf Goodman

Falke Lhasa Rib Socks Price: $36 Shop at Falke

Todd Snyder Rototo Reversible Brushed Mohair Socks Price: $45 Shop at Todd Snyder

Anderson Sheppard Long Rib Shetland Wool Socks Price: $‌44 Shop at Anderson Sheppard