Every year we plan to get back in the gym and get our health—and our abs together. Going to the gym got harder after the quarantine. Who wants to leave the house to workout after a long day of working from home. What you need is motivation to get you out of the house through those gym doors. We guarantee these workouts sets we've rounded up or just what you need. They make breaking a sweat look easy—or at least you'll look cute doing so. Whether you're attending pilates, yoga or simply going to the gym, show them off while you're burning some calories.

heron top
Heron Preston
3D Ribbing Ss Top

Price: $138

Shop at Heron Preston
herson bottom
Hero Preston
3D Ribbing Ss Shorts

Price: $136

Shop at Heron Preston
aritzia top
Aritzia
Tnalife™ Atmosphere Hi-Rise Legging

Price: $45

Shop at Aritzia
aritzia bottom
Aritzia
TnaLIFE™ Mini Bra Top

Price: $25

Shop at Aritzia
girlfriend top
Girlfriend Cabaret
BioCompressive Dylan Bra

Price: $26

Shop at Girlfriend
girlfriend bottom
Girlfriend Collective
Black Compressive High-rise Legging

Price: $78

Shop at Girlfriend
pangaia top
Pangaia
2.0 Long Sleeve Zipped Top

Price: $130

Shop at Panagia
pangaia bottom
Pangaia
2.0 Leggings

Price: $105

Shop at Panagia
bandier top
Bandier
The Ballerina

Price: $110

Shop at Bandier
bandier bottom
Bandier
The 80s Legging

Price: $120

Shop at Bandier
tory b top
Tory Burch
Weightless Colorblock Long Bra

Price: $98

Shop at Tory Burch
tory b bottom
Tory Burch
Weightless Colorblock Legging

Price: $168

Shop at Tory Burch
lornajane
Lorna Jane
Contour Active Long Sleeve Top

Price: $90

Shop at Lorna Jane
lornajane bottom
Lorna Jane
Hi-Fold Booty Ankle Biter Leggings

Price: $115

Shop at Lorna Jane
prism london top
Prism Squared
Ribbed Luminous

Price: $80

Shop at Prism London
prism london bottom
Prism Squared
Composed Shorts

Price: $74

Shop at Prism London
stellamccartney top
Stella McCartney x Adidas
TruePace High Support Sports Bra

Price: $77

Shop at Stella McCartney
stellamccartney bottom
Stella McCartney x Adidas
TruePace Running Bike Tight

Price: $77

Shop at Stella McCartney
ae 1
A&E Offline By Aerie
Partyfavor Corset Bra Top

Price: $40

Shop at A&E
ae
A&E Offline By Aerie
Partyfavor High Waisted Flare Legging

Price: $65

Shop at A&E
nylora top
Nylora
Marne Tank Mauve

Price: $120

Shop at Nylora
nylora bottom
Nylora
Levee Leggings Mauve

Price: $135

Shop at Nylora
portdebras top
Portde Bras
Hanna Top Off White

Price: $145

Shop at Portde Bras
portdebras bottom
Portde Bras
Front Arrow Biker

Price: $105

Shop at Portde Bras
Splits59_flat_0040_1600x
Splits59
Airweight Bralette

Price: $74

Shop at Splits59
Splits59_flat_0292_1600x
Splits59
Airweight High Waist

Price: $98

Shop at Splits59
fitness style
New Year New You 2023