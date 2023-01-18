Every year we plan to get back in the gym and get our health—and our abs together. Going to the gym got harder after the quarantine. Who wants to leave the house to workout after a long day of working from home. What you need is motivation to get you out of the house through those gym doors. We guarantee these workouts sets we've rounded up or just what you need. They make breaking a sweat look easy—or at least you'll look cute doing so. Whether you're attending pilates, yoga or simply going to the gym, show them off while you're burning some calories.
Ebony