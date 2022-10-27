Since the turn of the season, the weather doesn’t know if it wants to prolong the summer heator drift into cooler and crisper autumnal days. With the inconsistency between hot and cold outside, it's hard to even know the proper time to pack up last season's clothes and break out the heavy fall artillery.

Nevertheless, as we transition our closets and drawers, our cozy coats, jackets, and hoodies are making their way to the front of our collections. Fall is the perfect reminder of the need for a solid yet trendy staple piece that never goes out of style while fitting perfectly. A leather jacket definitely is one of those items you should always have in your arsenal. It's versatile enough to throw it over a classic white t-shirt and trousers or atop a cute dress. The beautiful thing about leather jackets is that they come in many different shapes, sizes, and colors. The classic Moto jacket design is a favorite that many thoroughly use and enjoy. For a more rugged grungy look, a biker jacket gives an extra level of edginess. Fast fashion brands like Zara and COS have created a variety of core leather jackets styles that are both fashionable and affordable while contemporary and luxury brands like Amiri, A.P.C., and Sandro Paris have added their own signature take on the leather jacket.

So if you haven't gotten the memo yet, this is your sign to pick up a leather jacker ASAP. Check out these unique versions below from chic brands to get you started.

For Him

Image: courtesy of Zara

Zara Leather Biker Jacket, $169, zara.com

Image: Image: courtesy of A.P.C.

A.P.C. Faux Shearling Blouson Jacket, $935, mrporter.com



Image: courtesy of Ming008

Mingo008 Leather Biker Jacket, $650, mingo008.com

Image: courtesy of Sandro Paris

Sandro Paris Leather jacket, $710, us.sandro-paris.com

Image: courtesy of COS

Cos Relaxed-fit Collarless Leather Jacket, $390, cosstores.com

Image: courtesy of Straight To Hell

Straight To Hell Vegan Commando, $195, straighttohellapparel.com

For Her

Image: courtesy of Amiri

Amiri Bomber 5,500, amiri.com

Image: courtesy of Theory

Theory Casual Moto Jacket, $398, theory.com

Image: courtesy of Mackage

Mackage Gael Leather Trench Coat With Belt, $1,750, mackage.com

Image: courtesy of All Saints

All Saints Rei Shearling Biker Jacket, $1,499, us.allsaints.com

Image: courtesy of The Frankie Shop

The Frankie Shop Hane Faux Leather Bomber, $285, thefrankieshop.com