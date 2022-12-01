Gifting kids’ holiday gifts takes self-control—you have their long list (and most things are relatively affordable) but you don’t want to give them everything. Sure, you want to see their faces light up with excitement on the big day, but you also want them to understand that they won’t always get everything they ask for. We hear ya, that’s why we dwindled down our list to 12 must-have holiday gifts that will appease them—and you. And, perhaps, it can be a teachable moment, too.

Lovevery Play Kits, various prices, lovevery.com

This Montessori-inspired subscription service offers sustainably-made toys that support your child’s development at every stage.

VTech My First Kidi Smartwatch, $44.99, target.com

Explore games, activities and learn time-telling skills with this smartwatch that offers up to 20 different clock faces. And if your goal is to head into the new year with a potty-trained toddler, set 30, 60 or 90-minute reminders to help them get and stay on a routine.

Rylee + Cru Long Sleeve Pajama Set, $52, ryleeandcru.com

Make no mistake, this super soft cotton pajama set is not cheap. But the super cute tree print makes up for it.

Beanies come in all colors, sizes, and materials, but not many nail the candor of this one. It makes one important point: Bedstuy is always fly.

Crayola Less Mess Painting Activity Kit, $24.99, target.com

When it comes to kid crafts, the name of the game is the less mess the better. This unique kit allows kids to explore and experiment with stamping, stenciling, texture art, silhouette art, and resist art with half the amount of clean up.

Monster Jam Garage Playset and Storage, $49.97, walmart.com

Have a daredevil on your hands? Let them practice tricks and stunts on five levels and the lights and sounds make them feel like it's a real monster jam show.

Dog Man The Hot Dog Card Game, $16.99, amazon.com

If Dog Man has your kid in a chokehold, they’ll enjoy playing this while reinforcing early learning skills of memory, fine motor function and social interaction.

Purse Pets Hello Kitty and Friends Collection, $34.99, target.com

For the love of all things good in the world, give your tween (or really any Sanrio fan) a Hello Kitty purse pet. Not only is it popular on all corners of the internet, but she’ll love watching it blink and interact with her throughout the day.

Josephine Baker Black History Paper Doll, $37, kidochicago.com

Have fun celebrating history with this handmade paper doll that comes with one outfit and a short bio.

Sperry Bowline Boot, $74.95, sperry.com

With water-resistant construction, a non-marking rubber outsole, and a cushy memory foam footbed, this boot is the ideal boot for weathering the winter.

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime Action Figure, $33.99, amazon.com

This transformer stands at 9 inches and can convert from truck to robot mode in 3 steps by smashing! How’s that for a smashing good time?

Pink Chicken Steph Dress, $68, sammyandnat.com

This elegant crushed velvet dress will keep your little one stylish all season. Plus, it’s available in larger sizes, too. You know, just in case your oldest finally agrees to dress alike.