Cardigans are pullover sweaters cooler older brother. No matter the colors or patterns, cardis will make your outfit pop.They’re the perfect layering piece during winter, and they will act as the perfect faux jacket in the spring on those slightly chilly nights. You’ll want to lean more toward chunky wools, cashmere and mohair in colder months. 

The below-curated list of cardigans can be worn all year-round. Fun funky prints, popping patterns and eye-catching colors, check out these cool cardigans from brands such as Comme des Garçons Play, H&M and John Elliott. And be sure to keep an eye on bae when she comes over as she may try to take your favorite cardi home.  

allsaints_cardigan
All Saints
Tiger Stripe Bouclé Cardigan

Price: $279

Shop at Nordstrom
cos_cardigan
Cos
Contrast-Trim Wool-Blend Cardigan

Price: $135

Shop at Cos
Icecream_cardigan
Icecream
Waffle-Jacquard Cardigan

Price: $82

Shop at Matches Fashion
CommeDesGarçonsPlay_cardigan
Comme des Garçons Play
Embroidered Logo Cardigan

Price: $210

Shop at Farfetch
hm_cardigan
H&M
Relaxed Fit Cotton Cardigan

Price: $50

Shop at H&M
fivecm_cardigan
Five CM
Diamond-Pattern Fuzzy Cardigan

Price: $151

Shop at Farfetch
JOHNELLIOTT_cardigan
John Elliott
Wavy Stripe Jacquard Cardigan

Price: $384

Shop at Nordstrom
marni_cardigan
Marni
Striped Brushed Mohair-Blend Cardigan

Price: $729

Shop at Mr.Porter
mango_cardigan
Mango
Jacquard Cotton Cardigan

Price: $36

Shop at Mango
Ksubi_cardigan
Ksubi
Kinetik Cardigan Big Kat

Price: $150

Shop at Ksubi
Zara_cardigan
Zara
Letter Jacquard Cardigan

Price: $40

Shop at Zara
TheElderStatesman_cardigan
The Elder Statesman
Cotton Cardigan

Price: $207

Shop at Ssense
STÜSSY_cardigan
Stüssy
Shaggy Cardigan

Price: $150

Shop at Mr. Porter
Wooyoungmi_cardigan
Wooyoungmi
Multicolor Cardigan

Price: $259

Shop at Ssense
