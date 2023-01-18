Cardigans are pullover sweaters cooler older brother. No matter the colors or patterns, cardis will make your outfit pop.They’re the perfect layering piece during winter, and they will act as the perfect faux jacket in the spring on those slightly chilly nights. You’ll want to lean more toward chunky wools, cashmere and mohair in colder months.
The below-curated list of cardigans can be worn all year-round. Fun funky prints, popping patterns and eye-catching colors, check out these cool cardigans from brands such as Comme des Garçons Play, H&M and John Elliott. And be sure to keep an eye on bae when she comes over as she may try to take your favorite cardi home.