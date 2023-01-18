Cardigans are pullover sweaters cooler older brother. No matter the colors or patterns, cardis will make your outfit pop.They’re the perfect layering piece during winter, and they will act as the perfect faux jacket in the spring on those slightly chilly nights. You’ll want to lean more toward chunky wools, cashmere and mohair in colder months.

The below-curated list of cardigans can be worn all year-round. Fun funky prints, popping patterns and eye-catching colors, check out these cool cardigans from brands such as Comme des Garçons Play, H&M and John Elliott. And be sure to keep an eye on bae when she comes over as she may try to take your favorite cardi home.

All Saints Tiger Stripe Bouclé Cardigan Price: $279 Shop at Nordstrom

Cos Contrast-Trim Wool-Blend Cardigan Price: $135 Shop at Cos

Icecream Waffle-Jacquard Cardigan Price: $82 Shop at Matches Fashion

Comme des Garçons Play Embroidered Logo Cardigan Price: $210 Shop at Farfetch

H&M Relaxed Fit Cotton Cardigan Price: $50 Shop at H&M

Five CM Diamond-Pattern Fuzzy Cardigan Price: $151 Shop at Farfetch

John Elliott Wavy Stripe Jacquard Cardigan Price: $384 Shop at Nordstrom

Marni Striped Brushed Mohair-Blend Cardigan Price: $729 Shop at Mr.Porter

Mango Jacquard Cotton Cardigan Price: $36 Shop at Mango

Ksubi Kinetik Cardigan Big Kat Price: $150 Shop at Ksubi

Zara Letter Jacquard Cardigan Price: $40 Shop at Zara

The Elder Statesman Cotton Cardigan Price: $207 Shop at Ssense

Stüssy Shaggy Cardigan Price: $150 Shop at Mr. Porter