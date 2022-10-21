EBONY's 2022 Power 100 list is a collection of some of the most brilliant, Black and bold minds across industries who imbue our mission of "moving Black forward." These individuals have committed to sharing their gifts with the world and are thought leaders forging their own paths. Many of them are authors who have shared their perspectives through published works that invoke a range of emotions and experiences and give us newfound understanding on a subject matter.

Below is a listing of 14 books written by a selection of EBONY's 2022 Power 100 awardees and honorees:

A Visible Man, Edward Enninful

British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful recently published a wildly popular and intimate personal memoir, A Visible Man. The book follows his journey as a child in Ghana through his move to the U.K. and his career, stepping into one of the most powerful positions in the world of fashion.

A Visible Man: A Memoir (Bloomsbury), Edward Enninful, $25, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon.

She Memes Well, Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary creator vividly writes about her life before becoming a breakout star, her comedic inspirations and work.

She Memes Well (Dey Street), Quinta Brunson,$13, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon.

The World Record Book of Racist Stories, Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar

Late night host Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar embark on their second book together as they you onto a deep dive into some of their most outrageously racist experiences. Their collection of stories might make you cry from laughter or absurdity.

The World Record Book of Racist Stories (Grand Central), Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar, $29, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Grand Central Publishing.

Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind, Pinky Cole

Pinky Cole, a self-made mogul and creator of the Slutty Vegan franchise, has compiled an assortment of yummy vegan options of everyday fare. Whether you're on a quest to become fully plant-based or just interested in switching up your diet, this book has 91 delicious options to try.

Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind (Gallery/13A), Pinky Cole, $26, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon.

Spike, Spike Lee

Spike Lee is one of the most influential Black figures in modern history. His book Spike explores his greatest accomplishments, visual masterpieces and notable collaborations that have helped secure his stature as an icon.

SPIKE (Chronicle Chroma), Spike Lee, $50, chroniclebooks.com. Image: courtesy of Chronicle Books.

No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America, Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend, the political commentator and the youngest national press secretary in U.S. history, is clear about many things, especially regarding the power of her voice and the voice of the people. In her book, she highlights the need for intersectional work when it comes to influencing change within our country while standing tall in our convictions.

No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America (Harper), Symone D. Sanders Townsend, $15, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon.

Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy, Tiffany D. Cross

As we approach the 2022 midterm elections, the power of the Black vote cannot be overstated enough. Tiffany D. Cross, the host of Cross Connection, breaks down just how essential our community's vote is and how this was proven in the 2018 election as the Black voter turnout was 90%.

Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democra.cy (Amistad), Tiffany D. Cross, $11, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon

Daddy: A Melodrama, Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris, the prolific and at times controversial playwright, book Daddy aims to decipher the varied complexities of intimacy and identity through the eyes of a young Black artist and older white male art collector.

Daddy: A Melodrama (Nick Hern Books), Jeremy O. Harris, $15, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon

Reclaim.: A Collection of Poetry and Essays, Zyahna Bryant

In 2016, student activist and community organizer Zyahna Bryant's call for the removal of Confederate statues from Charlottesville, Virginia parks started a chain reaction of similar actions across the country. Now, a student at the University of Virginia, Bryant's book Reclaim reflects on her memory of the events that occurred at that time while mobilizing young leaders to utilize their gifts for social good.

Reclaim.: A Collection of Poetry and Essays, Zyahna Bryant, $15, jeffschoolheritagecenter. Image: courtesy of Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Dear Father: Breaking the Cycle of Pain, J. Ivy

Multi-faceted spoken word artist J. Ivy is one of the most respected voices in hip hop. His book Dear Father: Breaking the Cycle of Pain analyzes the root of the pain he has felt through the absence of his father while navigating life and the South Side of Chicago.

Dear Father: Breaking the Cycle of Pain (Atria Books/Beyond Words), J. Ivy, $16, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon.

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

One of the most popular books of 2020—and co-signed as such by former POTUS Barack Obama—Brit Bennett's The Vanishing Half is a raw depiction of once inseparable twin sisters with Southern roots who now exist worlds apart through traversing and internalizing Blackness and whiteness.

The Vanishing Half (Riverhead Books), Brit Bennett, $11, amazon.com. Image: courtesy of Amazon.

Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen, Ghetto Gastro (Jon Gray, Les Walker, and Pierre Serrao)

Ghetto Gastro has put in the work to redefine Black culinary culture as both luxurious and worthy of shine. Black Power Kitchen is a splendid amalgamation of imagery, interviews, the exploration of food inequities, the roots of Black food traditions and recipes, of course.

Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen (Artisan), Ghetto Gastro, $40, workman.com. Image: courtesy of Workman.

The Book of Ziwe: Iconic Commentary and (Mostly) True Stories, Ziwe Fumudoh

Talk show host, comedian and writer Ziwe's unadulterated and unapologetic take on everything—from climate change to sex—work makes her one to watch. Her upcoming book is no different as she spares no details and gives us the real when it comes to dealing with racism today through comedy and fact.

The Book of Ziwe: Iconic Commentary and (Mostly) True Stories (Abrams Image), Ziwe Fumudoh,$18, bulkbookstore.com. Image: courtesy of Bulk Bookstore.

How High Is Heaven?, Linsey Davis

Emmy-award winning news anchor Linsey Davis has a lot of familiarity when it comes to having challenging conversations about major topics. With this same mindset, her children's book How High Is Heaven aims to simplify the aspect of death and make it less intimidating and scary for young inquiring minds.