harSeeing your stocking hung above the fireplace, along the staircase, or near the tree adds an extra layer of excitement to the idea of opening up your gifts on Christmas Day. Some people chose to put some knick knacks into the stocking and others put favorable gifts inside of them. Below, we’ve curated a list of 15 stocking stuffers for him and her that will top your loved ones favorite gifts of the season. 

From the sleek gadget for your tech-savvy brother to new the Fenty Beauty for your little sister, here's a selection of items that will fill them with glee.

prada
Prada
Logo Plaque Keychain

Price: $395

Shop at Farfetch
byredo
Byredo
Mojave Ghost Hand Cream

Price: $48

Shop at Byredo
bally
Bally
Bhar Leather Card Holder In Black

Price: $175

Shop at Bally
fenty
Fenty Beauty
Lil Icons Mini Semi-matte Lipstick Duo

Price: $17

Shop at Fenty Beauty
gallery dept
Gallery Dept
Topanga Beanie

Price: $300

Shop at Gallery Dept
tom ford
Tom Ford
Tobacco Vanille

Price: $70

Shop At Sephora
s2483766-main-zoom
FORVR Mood
Cuffing Season Candle

Price: $38

Shop At Sephora
stories
& Other Stories
Stone Encrusted Chunky Chain Earrings

Price: $29

Shop at & Other Stories
beats
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian
True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Price: $179

Shop at Amazon
john hardy
John Hardy
Sterling Silver Box Chain Bracelet

Price: $295

Shop at John Hardy
apple
Apple
4K Apple TV

Price: $129

Shop at Apple
brooklinen
Brooklinen
Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

Price: $25

Shop at Brooklinen
hugo boss
Hugo Boss
Silk Jacquard Tie

Price: $88

Shop at Hugo Boss
Copy-of-R-O-M-E-27
Etuoils
Rome 2 Beard Oil

Price: $45

Shop at Etuoils
Topicals_Faded-Eye-Carton-with-masks_800x
Topicals
Faded Under Eye Masks

Price: $22

Shop at Topicals
holiday 2022 shopping
stocking stuffers