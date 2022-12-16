Our moms are some of our first lifelong best friends. We have millions of memories with them as far back as we can remember. Outside of Mother’s Day and her birthday, Christmas is another holiday that we can shower her with gifts. But shopping for your mom can sometimes be tricky since she’s always telling you she has everything she needs or she still hasn’t used what you bought her 3 Christmases ago.

This year use the opportunity to give her fall-winter wardrobe the cool mom update it needs. Change out those brown boots she’s had for the past 6 years for Maison Margiela's funky Tabi boots; or why not get her a Heron Preston tracksuit so she look fly while running around doing errands.

Here are 15 ultra-cool gifts for your on-trend mom.

Heron Preston Track top Price: $213 Shop at Heron Preston

Heron Preston Track pants Price: $197 Shop at Heron Preston

Telfar Small Painter's Tape Shopping Bag Price: $150 Shop at Telfar

Brcus Plush Bucket Hat Price: $15 Shop at Amazon

Ganni Pinstriped Recycled Twill Blazer Price: $475 Shop at Net-a-Porter

Agmès Ellipses Hoops Price: $340 Shop at Agmes

94 Frames "It Girl" Sunglasses Price: $50 Shop at 94 Frames

Golden Goose Super-Star Sneakers Price: $595 Shop at Golden Goose

Khiry Khartoum Sterling Silver Stacking Ring Price: $215 Shop at Khiry

Off-White Mohair Crewneck Price: $1,210 Shop at Off-White

Love Cortnie Calfhair Roll Down Clutch Price: $298 Shop at Love Cortnie

Brother Vellies Double Wrap Belt Price: $295 Shop at Brother Vellies

Agolde Harley Straight-leg Jeans Price: $440 Shop at Farfetch

Banana Republic Oversized Shirt Price: $70 Shop at Banana Republic