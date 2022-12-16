Our moms are some of our first lifelong best friends. We have millions of memories with them as far back as we can remember. Outside of Mother’s Day and her birthday, Christmas is another holiday that we can shower her with gifts. But shopping for your mom can sometimes be tricky since she’s always telling you she has everything she needs or she still hasn’t used what you bought her 3 Christmases ago. 

This year use the opportunity to give her fall-winter wardrobe the cool mom update it needs. Change out those brown boots she’s had for the past 6 years for Maison Margiela's funky Tabi boots; or why not get her a Heron Preston tracksuit so she look fly while running around doing errands. 

Here are 15 ultra-cool gifts for your on-trend mom. 

Heron Preston
Track top

Price: $213

Shop at Heron Preston
Heron Preston
Track pants

Price: $197

Shop at Heron Preston
Telfar
Small Painter's Tape Shopping Bag

Price: $150

Shop at Telfar
Brcus
Plush Bucket Hat

Price: $15

Shop at Amazon
Ganni
Pinstriped Recycled Twill Blazer

Price: $475

Shop at Net-a-Porter
Agmès
Ellipses Hoops

Price: $340

Shop at Agmes
94 Frames
"It Girl" Sunglasses

Price: $50

Shop at 94 Frames
Golden Goose
Super-Star Sneakers

Price: $595

Shop at Golden Goose
Khiry
Khartoum Sterling Silver Stacking Ring

Price: $215

Shop at Khiry
Off-White
Mohair Crewneck

Price: $1,210

Shop at Off-White
Love Cortnie
Calfhair Roll Down Clutch

Price: $298

Shop at Love Cortnie
Brother Vellies
Double Wrap Belt

Price: $295

Shop at Brother Vellies
Agolde
Harley Straight-leg Jeans

Price: $440

Shop at Farfetch
Banana Republic
Oversized Shirt

Price: $70

Shop at Banana Republic
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ankle Boots

Price: $990

Shop at Maison Margiela
