“You’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom.”
Our moms are some of our first lifelong best friends. We have millions of memories with them as far back as we can remember. Outside of Mother’s Day and her birthday, Christmas is another holiday that we can shower her with gifts. But shopping for your mom can sometimes be tricky since she’s always telling you she has everything she needs or she still hasn’t used what you bought her 3 Christmases ago.
This year use the opportunity to give her fall-winter wardrobe the cool mom update it needs. Change out those brown boots she’s had for the past 6 years for Maison Margiela's funky Tabi boots; or why not get her a Heron Preston tracksuit so she look fly while running around doing errands.
Here are 15 ultra-cool gifts for your on-trend mom.