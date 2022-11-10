The holiday season crept up on us. Seems like it was just yesterday when we were gearing up for summer and wondering if those denim shorts we bought in 2019 still fit. Now that November is here, it's time to get into holiday mode and start searching for the perfect gifts for your loved ones.
Each gift idea below costs less than $100. The temp is dropping and seasons are finally changing. H&M has the chicest pink oversized twill coat that adds a pop of color to any fit. Uniqlo’s waterproof fleece jacket is the perfect jacket to throw on and go if you live in a rainy locale. G-Star makes stretchy denim jeans that will have your bae feeling comfortable and stylish all day long. And a pair of Adidas running shoes or an athletic unitard from Girlfriend Collective is the perfect encouragement for those on a fitness journey. Lastly, for those that love the sparkle, a fun sequin skirt or a pair of blingy heels would be perfect for her twirling
For ballers on a budget, here are 16 cute finds to grab for your loved ones—or add to your wishlist—that won't break the bank.