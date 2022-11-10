The holiday season crept up on us. Seems like it was just yesterday when we were gearing up for summer and wondering if those denim shorts we bought in 2019 still fit. Now that November is here, it's time to get into holiday mode and start searching for the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Each gift idea below costs less than $100. The temp is dropping and seasons are finally changing. H&M has the chicest pink oversized twill coat that adds a pop of color to any fit. Uniqlo’s waterproof fleece jacket is the perfect jacket to throw on and go if you live in a rainy locale. G-Star makes stretchy denim jeans that will have your bae feeling comfortable and stylish all day long. And a pair of Adidas running shoes or an athletic unitard from Girlfriend Collective is the perfect encouragement for those on a fitness journey. Lastly, for those that love the sparkle, a fun sequin skirt or a pair of blingy heels would be perfect for her twirling

For ballers on a budget, here are 16 cute finds to grab for your loved ones—or add to your wishlist—that won't break the bank.

Image: courtesy of H&M



H&M Oversized Twill Coat, $85, www2.hm.com

Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Cami NYC Busy Cowlneck Silk-Blend Blouse, $80, saksfifthavenue.com





Image: courtesy of Revolve



Schutz Heyde Heel, $87, revolve.com

Image: courtesy of River Island



River Island Purple Sequin Feather Trim Pencil Midi Skirt, $91, riverisland.com

Image: courtesy of Zara



Zara Faux Leather Double Breasted Blazer, $90, zara.com

Image: courtesy of Kurt Geiger



Kurt Geiger Be Kind Band Ring, $58, kurtgeiger.com

Image: courtesy of Mango



Mango Animal Print Cardigan, $80, shop.mango.com

Image: courtesy of Saks Off 5th.

We Wore What Satin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $35, saksoff5th.com

Image: courtesy of Edas.



Edas Prime Earrings, $75, edas.store

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Dream Paris Thigh High ChHighChunky Heel Platform Boots, $61, amazon.com





Image: courtesy of Girlfriend Collective



Girlfriend Collective Bubblegum Luxe Paneled Unitard, $98, girlfriend.com

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters



Urban Outfitters Freya Chunky Rhinestone Baguette Bag, $89, urbanoutfitters.com

Image: courtesy of J.Crew



J.Crew Faceted Crystal Necklace, $57, jcrew.com

Image: courtesy of Uniqlo



Uniqlo Windproof Outer Fleece Jacket, $60, uniqlo.com

Image: courtesy of Maria Black



Maria Black Katie Bracelet, $70, maria-black.com

Image: courtesy of G-Star



G-Star 3301 Flare Jeans, $90, g-star.com