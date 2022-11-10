The holiday season crept up on us. Seems like it was just yesterday when we were gearing up for summer and wondering if those denim shorts we bought in 2019 still fit. Now that November is here, it's time to get into holiday mode and start searching for the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Each gift idea below costs less than $100. The temp is dropping and seasons are finally changing. H&M has the chicest pink oversized twill coat that adds a pop of color to any fit. Uniqlo’s waterproof fleece jacket is the perfect jacket to throw on and go if you live in a rainy locale. G-Star makes stretchy denim jeans that will have your bae feeling comfortable and stylish all day long. And a pair of Adidas running shoes or an athletic unitard from Girlfriend Collective is the perfect encouragement for those on a fitness journey. Lastly, for those that love the sparkle, a fun sequin skirt or a pair of blingy heels would be perfect for her twirling

For ballers on a budget, here are 16 cute finds to grab for your loved ones—or add to your wishlist—that won't break the bank. 

Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M Oversized Twill Coat, $85, www2.hm.com
Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Cami NYC Busy Cowlneck Silk-Blend Blouse, $80, saksfifthavenue.com

Image: courtesy of Revolve

Schutz Heyde Heel, $87, revolve.com
Image: courtesy of River Island

River Island Purple Sequin Feather Trim Pencil Midi Skirt, $91, riverisland.com
Image: courtesy of Zara

Zara Faux Leather Double Breasted Blazer, $90, zara.com
Image: courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger Be Kind Band Ring, $58, kurtgeiger.com
Image: courtesy of Mango

Mango Animal Print Cardigan, $80, shop.mango.com
Image: courtesy of Saks Off 5th.
We Wore What Satin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $35, saksoff5th.com
Image: courtesy of Edas.

Edas Prime Earrings, $75, edas.store
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Dream Paris Thigh High ChHighChunky Heel Platform Boots, $61, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Bubblegum Luxe Paneled Unitard, $98, girlfriend.com
Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Freya Chunky Rhinestone Baguette Bag, $89, urbanoutfitters.com 
Image: courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Faceted Crystal Necklace, $57, jcrew.com
Image: courtesy of Uniqlo

Uniqlo Windproof Outer Fleece Jacket, $60, uniqlo.com
Image: courtesy of Maria Black

Maria Black Katie Bracelet, $70, maria-black.com
Image: courtesy of G-Star

G-Star 3301 Flare Jeans, $90, g-star.com
Image: courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 22 Sneakers, $95, adidas.com
gift guide
holiday gifts