We all love a go-getter, a professional man who is making money moves, and looks good while doing so. A man that's about his business is the man that you want in your life. This Christmas keep him looking sharp by presenting him with dapper gifts that fits his polished business profile.
For black-tie events, Giorgio Armani makes a sleek tux that exudes taste and sophistication. For casual Friday, let him make a suave statement with a Celine Homme fitted sweater. If he's all abut his footwear, Prada derbies are a sleek option. And, of course, a Berluti leather briefcase is a must for high-flying professionals.
Below, we've curated a list of fly gifts for the fashionable business man in your life.