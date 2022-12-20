We all love a go-getter, a professional man who is making money moves, and looks good while doing so. A man that's about his business is the man that you want in your life. This Christmas keep him looking sharp by presenting him with dapper gifts that fits his polished business profile.

For black-tie events, Giorgio Armani makes a sleek tux that exudes taste and sophistication. For casual Friday, let him make a suave statement with a Celine Homme fitted sweater. If he's all abut his footwear, Prada derbies are a sleek option. And, of course, a Berluti leather briefcase is a must for high-flying professionals.

Below, we've curated a list of fly gifts for the fashionable business man in your life.

Officine Générale
Jack Virgin Wool Coat

Price: $925

Shop at Mr.Porter
Giorgio Armani
Upton Line Double-breasted Wool Crepe Tuxedo

Price: $3,895

Shop at Armani
Loro Piana
Shirt

Price: $1,220

Shop at Loro Piana
Ferragamo
Double Monkstrap

Price: $1,490

Shop at Ferragamo
Prada
Brushed Leather Derby Shoes

Price: $1,220

Shop at Prada
Valentino
Wool Pants

Price: $1,090

Shop at Valentino
The Elder Statesman
Terry Crew Socks

Price: $105

Shop at Bergdorf Goodman
Hermès
H Stamp Gloves

Price: $1,025

Shop at Hermes
Cartier
Santos De Cartier Cufflinks

Price: $720

Shop at Cartier
Bally
Astor Leather Belt

Price: $237

Shop at Bally
Tom Ford
Glossy Printed Croc Classic Bifold Wallet

Price: $650

Shop at Tom Ford
Louis Vuitton
Discovery Pochette

Price: $1,150

Shop at Louis Vuitton
Montblanc
Meisterstück Geometry Solitaire LeGrand Rollerball

Price: $1,370

Shop at Montblanc
Apple
11 Inch iPad Pro

Price: $799

Shop at Apple
Brooks Brothers
Tie

Price: $69

Shop at Brooks Brothers
Berluti
Deux Jours Leather Briefcase

Price: $4,050

Shop at Berluti
