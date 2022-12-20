We all love a go-getter, a professional man who is making money moves, and looks good while doing so. A man that's about his business is the man that you want in your life. This Christmas keep him looking sharp by presenting him with dapper gifts that fits his polished business profile.

For black-tie events, Giorgio Armani makes a sleek tux that exudes taste and sophistication. For casual Friday, let him make a suave statement with a Celine Homme fitted sweater. If he's all abut his footwear, Prada derbies are a sleek option. And, of course, a Berluti leather briefcase is a must for high-flying professionals.

Below, we've curated a list of fly gifts for the fashionable business man in your life.

Officine Générale Jack Virgin Wool Coat Price: $925 Shop at Mr.Porter

Giorgio Armani Upton Line Double-breasted Wool Crepe Tuxedo Price: $3,895 Shop at Armani

Loro Piana Shirt Price: $1,220 Shop at Loro Piana

Ferragamo Double Monkstrap Price: $1,490 Shop at Ferragamo

Prada Brushed Leather Derby Shoes Price: $1,220 Shop at Prada

Valentino Wool Pants Price: $1,090 Shop at Valentino

The Elder Statesman Terry Crew Socks Price: $105 Shop at Bergdorf Goodman

Hermès H Stamp Gloves Price: $1,025 Shop at Hermes

Cartier Santos De Cartier Cufflinks Price: $720 Shop at Cartier

Bally Astor Leather Belt Price: $237 Shop at Bally

Tom Ford Glossy Printed Croc Classic Bifold Wallet Price: $650 Shop at Tom Ford

Louis Vuitton Discovery Pochette Price: $1,150 Shop at Louis Vuitton

Montblanc Meisterstück Geometry Solitaire LeGrand Rollerball Price: $1,370 Shop at Montblanc

Apple 11 Inch iPad Pro Price: $799 Shop at Apple

Brooks Brothers Tie Price: $69 Shop at Brooks Brothers