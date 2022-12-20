What are you gifting your favorite nature lover for the holidays? We’ve all got that person in our family or friends group who loves all things outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, throwing something on the grill or just becoming one with nature, they deserve to have great gifts this holiday season, too.

We’ve decided to help you out a bit and curate the perfect holiday gift guide for them. Check out these 16 great gift ideas for the outdoorsy man or woman in your life.

Barbour Dillon Jacket This lightweight waterproof jacket will keep him dry during those unpredictable weather moments. Price: $325 Shop at Barbour

Coleman Skydome Camping Tent This tent is perfect for your next family camping trip or a romantic getaway, as it’s spacious enough to fit a family of 4. Price: $150 Shop at Amazon

The North Face Women's Metropolis Parka With colder months ahead, it’s best to prioritize warmth over style—though this coat has a serving of both. Price: $210 Shop at The North Face

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses Shield your eyes from harsh UV rays during your outdoor experiences with these stylish frames. Price: $163 Shop at Ray-Ban

Yeti M20 Soft Backpack Cooler Whether you’re storing water or wine, this backpack cooler will keep your food and liquid items cool during outdoor adventures. Price: $325 Shop at Yeti

Columbia Men's Infinity Trail Omni-Heat Gloves With touchscreen compatibility, you won't have to risk frozen fingers while scrolling your phone in the cold. Price: $40 Shop at Columbia

Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX Shoes This durable shoe is designed for everything from harsh city conditions to rugged trails. Price: $200 Shop at Salomon

Mooseejaw BioLite Headlamo 330 With this headlamp, you can safely hike, bike, jog or walk at night. Price: $60 Shop at Moosejaw

Outdoor Afro + REO Co-op Women's Flash Hiking Boots The entire Outdoor Afro hike collection will keep you stylish during your outdoor adventures. But these lightweight boots will also make your journey feel easier. Price: $150 Shop at REI

VSSL Mini First Aid Kit This compact first aid kit makes traveling with caution easy. Price: $85 Shop at Amazon

Nordica Men's Enforcer 104 Free Skis Perfect for the intermediate skier looking to get out and shred some snow this winter. Price: $800 Shop at Nordica

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker Music is a love language. With this Bluetooth wireless speaker, you can have your jams and nature too. It's even shaped like a lantern. Price: $229 Shop at Bose

Ugly Stik Carbon Spinning Combo Fishing Pole Your next fishing trip will be a lot easier with this trusted spinning combo. Price: $110 Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods

WACACO Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker Caffeine makes everything better, and with this portable espresso maker, you’re already ahead of the game. Coffee anyone? Price: $85 Shop at Amazon

LL Bean Men's Angler Fishing Vest Keep all your necessities close with this multi-pocket fishing vest. Price: $119 Shop at LL Bean

Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Pocket This waterproof pocket will ensure that all of your items are kept safe and dry in the event of an emergency or during a rainy camping trip. Price: $30 Shop at REI