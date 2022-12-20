What are you gifting your favorite nature lover for the holidays? We’ve all got that person in our family or friends group who loves all things outdoors. Whether it’s hiking, throwing something on the grill or just becoming one with nature, they deserve to have great gifts this holiday season, too.
We’ve decided to help you out a bit and curate the perfect holiday gift guide for them. Check out these 16 great gift ideas for the outdoorsy man or woman in your life.
Barbour
Dillon Jacket
This lightweight waterproof jacket will keep him dry during those unpredictable weather moments.
Price: $325Shop at Barbour
Coleman
Skydome Camping Tent
This tent is perfect for your next family camping trip or a romantic getaway, as it’s spacious enough to fit a family of 4.
Price: $150Shop at Amazon
The North Face
Women's Metropolis Parka
With colder months ahead, it’s best to prioritize warmth over style—though this coat has a serving of both.
Price: $210Shop at The North Face
Ray-Ban
Aviator Sunglasses
Shield your eyes from harsh UV rays during your outdoor experiences with these stylish frames.
Price: $163Shop at Ray-Ban
Yeti
M20 Soft Backpack Cooler
Whether you’re storing water or wine, this backpack cooler will keep your food and liquid items cool during outdoor adventures.
Price: $325Shop at Yeti
Columbia
Men's Infinity Trail Omni-Heat Gloves
With touchscreen compatibility, you won't have to risk frozen fingers while scrolling your phone in the cold.
Price: $40Shop at Columbia
Salomon
XT-6 GORE-TEX Shoes
This durable shoe is designed for everything from harsh city conditions to rugged trails.
Price: $200Shop at Salomon
Mooseejaw
BioLite Headlamo 330
With this headlamp, you can safely hike, bike, jog or walk at night.
Price: $60Shop at Moosejaw
Outdoor Afro + REO Co-op
Women's Flash Hiking Boots
The entire Outdoor Afro hike collection will keep you stylish during your outdoor adventures. But these lightweight boots will also make your journey feel easier.
Price: $150Shop at REI
VSSL
Mini First Aid Kit
This compact first aid kit makes traveling with caution easy.
Price: $85Shop at Amazon
Nordica
Men's Enforcer 104 Free Skis
Perfect for the intermediate skier looking to get out and shred some snow this winter.
Price: $800Shop at Nordica
Bose
SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker
Music is a love language. With this Bluetooth wireless speaker, you can have your jams and nature too. It's even shaped like a lantern.
Price: $229Shop at Bose
Ugly Stik
Carbon Spinning Combo Fishing Pole
Your next fishing trip will be a lot easier with this trusted spinning combo.
Price: $110Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods
WACACO
Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
Caffeine makes everything better, and with this portable espresso maker, you’re already ahead of the game. Coffee anyone?
Price: $85Shop at Amazon
LL Bean
Men's Angler Fishing Vest
Keep all your necessities close with this multi-pocket fishing vest.
Price: $119Shop at LL Bean
Nite Ize
RunOff Waterproof Pocket
This waterproof pocket will ensure that all of your items are kept safe and dry in the event of an emergency or during a rainy camping trip.
Price: $30Shop at REI
Solo Stove
Yukon Smokeless Fire Pit
Family cookouts just got a lot better with this smokeless fire pit. Now you can enjoy all the barbecue your heart desires without making a mess.