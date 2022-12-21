From a Theophilio T-shirt to black lace-up boots from Cos,’tis the season to hook up your father figure.
Don’t listen to the “I have everything I need already” or “you’re all I need for Christmas” blarney that dads usually tell their kids. Though it sounds sweet, we don’t want to hear it. . Why not give the cool father figure in your life this Christmas season a present that’ll have him stand out when he's out with his friends? Even the guy who has everything needs a refresher to his wardrobe. We’ve put together 18 items your dad will love, and will make him even cooler than he already is.