Don’t listen to the “I have everything I need already” or “you’re all I need for Christmas” blarney that dads usually tell their kids. Though it sounds sweet, we don’t want to hear it. . Why not give the cool father figure in your life this Christmas season a present that’ll have him stand out when he's out with his friends? Even the guy who has everything needs a refresher to his wardrobe. We’ve put together 18 items your dad will love, and will make him even cooler than he already is. 

celine
Celine
Oversized Textured Wool Jacket

Price: $3250

Shop at Celine
Front-pins_713x
Theophilio
Jean-Michel Basquiat Edition T-Shirt

Price: $195

Shop at Black Fashion Fair
saturdays
Saturdays NYC
Mohair Stripe Sweater

Price: $147

Shop at Saturdays NYC
bohten
Bohten
Polarized Sunglasses

Price: $350

Shop at Bohten
rains
Rains
Heavy Fleece Vest

Price: $140

Shop at Rains
Large-691715V0EY03116_A
Bottega Veneta
Airpods Pro Case

Price: $250

Shop at Bottega Veneta
apc
A.P.C.
Martin Jeans

Price: $159

Shop at A.P.C.
hmgoepprod
H&M
2-Piece Hat and Scarf Set

Price: $18

Shop at H&M
pangaia
Pangaia
FLWRDWN™ Bomber Jacket Regular

Price: $595

Shop at Panagia
dior
Dior by Birkenstock
Tokio Mule

Price: $1,100

Shop at Dior
alyx
Alyx Studio
Zipper-Detail Trackpants

Price: $413

Shop at Alyx Studio
fog
Fear Of God
Twill Blazer

Price: $2750

Shop at Fear Of God
cos
Cos
Lace-up Leather Ankle Boots

Price: $285

Shop at Cos
lacoste
Lacoste
Buttoned Collar Oxford Shirt

Price: $98

Shop at Lacoste
marni
Marni
Messenger Bag

Price: $377

Shop at Ssense
advisry
Advisry
Hoodie

Price: $60

Shop at Advirsy
uo
Urban Outfitters
NY Baseball Hat

Price: $39

Shop at Urban Outfitters
air-force-1-07-mens-shoes-5QFp5Z
Nike
Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers

Price: $110

Shop at Nike
