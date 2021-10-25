|The House of LR&C Wants to Give You 25% Off on Ciara’s Birthday|Ebony Leadership Stunned in Custom Looks by Black Designers at Power 100 Gala|Ebony’s 2021 Power 100 Gala Recap|YouTube Announces #YouTube Black Voices Fund Music Class of 2022|Family of Elijah McClain Reach Settlement With the City of Aurora, Colorado|These Former Pro Athletes Are Coaches at HBCUs|Black Owned Everything and Nordstrom Create a Space for Black Designers|Dawn Staley Is a Game-changer as a Player, Coach and in the Pay Equity Convo for Women|Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Opens Up About How His Mother’s Bout With Alzheimer’s Disease Shook Up His World|Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan

2021 HBCU Homecoming

Fashion

The House of LR&C Wants to Give You 25% Off on Ciara’s Birthday

October 25, 2021 No Comments

One time for the birthday bihhhh. While many of us are waiting for Summer Walker’s new album Still Over It to drop so we can …

Read More →
Fashion

Ebony Leadership Stunned in Custom Looks by Black Designers at Power 100 Gala

October 24, 2021 No Comments

Finding the right dress for an important event can almost be as stressful as planning one. EBONY’s leadership team avoided that dilemma by tapping three …

Read More →
Arts & Entertainment

Ebony’s 2021 Power 100 Gala Recap

October 24, 2021 No Comments

On Saturday, October 23rd, EBONY held its Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California for the brand’s 75th anniversary, which …

Read More →
Arts & Entertainment

YouTube Announces #YouTube Black Voices Fund Music Class of 2022

October 22, 2021 No Comments

YouTube has announced the 2022 class of #YouTubeBlack Voices Music, according to a press release obtained by EBONY. Established in 2021, the initiative seeks to …

Read More →
Arts & Entertainment

These Former Pro Athletes Are Coaches at HBCUs

October 21, 2021 No Comments

HBCUs have long been a bastion of athletic talent that served as a pipeline of Black talent for professional sports. Some of the greatest players …

Read More →

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!