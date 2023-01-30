It's almost that time of year—festival season. As we gear up to attend some of 2023's best Black music festivals and events, we wanted to put you on to some of the lineups that have already been released.

Get ready to throw on your best outfits, pack your coolers, grab your lounge chairs—and vibe out to some of your favorite artists from around the world. From the highly anticipated Rock the Bells Cruise—which will celebrate Hip Hop's 50th anniversary—to California's Sol Blume Fest. We've rounded up this list of musicians you can expect to catch in person this year at the world's best Black music festivals.

Jazz in the Gardens

This wildly popular Miami event never lets us down. The 2023 installment, taking place March 11-12, 2023, will be no different. Festival organizers are really bringing the heat this year, so prepare yourself accordingly.

2023 lineup: Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Sean Paul, Jodeci, Keyshia Cole and El DeBarge. Gospel acts like Chandler Moore, Kierra Sheard, and Pastor Mike, Jr. will also take the stage.

Rock the Bells Cruise

LL Cool J is known as one of the pioneers of rap. As we prepare for an eventful year honoring the genre's 50-years, the Queens native is taking things to the high seas.

The 2023 RTB Cruise lineup includes: Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too Short, and Slick Rick. You can also enjoy sounds from DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ, and DJ Critical Hype. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté & Torae, a pool deck party series presented by world renown party rocker Kid Capri is also slated to take place.

Crowd shot of 2022 Rock the Bells in Queens. Image: Courtesy of Rock the Bells.

Sol Blume

Taking place in Sacramento, California, West Coast music fans are certainly in for a treat. This annual Black music festival always provides a dope experience, with the artist lineup to match. Fest dates are April 29 and 30, 2023.

The 2023 Sol Blume lineup: Brent Faiyaz will headline alongside Kehlani—both of whom haven't played in Sacramento in over 5 years. Other notable acts include: Ella Mai, Teyana Taylor, Jessie Reyes, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, Nao PinkPantheress, Thuy, and Jacquees, plus skilled emcees like Isaiah Rashad and Joey Baya$$, among 20+ other performers.

St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Fest

Renowned as the biggest and best music event in the Caribbean for three decades, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival returns from May 5-14, 2023, after a three-year hiatus.

Here's who you can expect on this year's ticket: Reggae superstar Shenseea, Kes the Band, Buju Banton, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Rema, Ayra Starr, CKay, Kizz Daniel, 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting will headline on May 14, 2023 with Shaggy. More acts are expected to be announced as well.

Etienne Charles at Saint Lucia 2019 Jazz & Arts Fest. Image: courtesy of St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Fest.

Afro Nation Miami

The first Afro Nation experience to make its way to the US, festival attendees can expect plenty of hip-moving Afrobeats during the event. It all goes down May 27 and 28, 2023 at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Here's who you can expect to get the party rocking: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Asake Beenie Man, Dadju, Ckay, Franglish, BNXN, Black Sherif, Nelson Freitas, Gyakie, Nissi, Uncle Waffles, Focalistic and more.

Rolling Loud

A more upbeat and energetic Hip Hop event, Rolling Loud is one of the country's hottest Black music festivals, year after year. If you haven't already locked in tickets, you might be too late. Luckily, there's the Miami event going down July 21-23, 2023 and a California fest happening March 3-5, 2023. The California artists have been announced, while the Miami lineup will be released soon.

Artists to expect at California Rolling Loud: Future, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Tyga, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, Moneybagg Yo, Bia and dozens more.