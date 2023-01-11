After not airing for a year due to controversy and recalibration, the Golden Globe Awards returned this evening to commemorate their 80th anniversary. With reframing the criteria used to determine winners and underlying bias that had been present in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's history, the night was one of exciting and monumental acknowledgment for many such as Abbott Elementary receiving the award for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy. Appearing to repent for their less-than-representative past, this year was a hopeful look forward toward real progression in television and film.

Here are some of the best moments from the 2023 Golden Globe awards.

Jerrod Carmichael's Opening Monologue

Making jokes about being the first Black host and poking fun at the show's historic lack of diversity, Jerrod Carmichael started the evening in a truly celebratory and light-hearted fashion. In his signature tone and subtle but effective humor, Carmichael gave props to those in attendance and got real about his motives for accepting the role of host this year.

Tyler James Williams Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Tyler James Williams is reaping the reward for his years of hustle in Hollywood. The Abbott Elementary star paid tribute to his castmates and show creator Quinta Brunson in an unspoken nod of gratitude. He expressed his hope for stories like his character, and many others, to continue getting the opportunity to be shared.

Angela Basset Wins Best Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Queen Mother Angela Basset received her rightful flowers tonight. As affectionate hubby Courtney B. Vance recorded on his phone, Bassett gave a beautiful speech that reflected on the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the three decades since she won her first Golden Globe award and a note of inspiration for all of the artists in the room.

Quinta Brunson Wins Best Actress In A Television Series or Musical, Comedy

As presenter Niecy Nash pointed out before bestowing her award, Quinta Brunson was Black Girl Magic personified. Glowingly, Brunson thanked her creative inspirations and those who hold her down for their support as she accepted her first Golden Globe award.

Billy Porter Does A Tribute to Ryan Murphy

Multifaceted entertainer Billy Porter presented the Carol Burnett Award to Ryan Murphy. Porter starred in American Horror Story and Pose, both series created by Murphy. Admirably, Murphy also took time to invoke a standing ovation for MJ Rodriguez who became the first Trans actress to receive a Golden Globe last year.

Eddie Murphy Receives Cecil B. DeMille Award

Comedian Tracey Morgan and actress Jamie Lee Curtis presented Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B DeMille award. Morgan contributed Eddie's projects Delirious and Raw to his personal comedic start and having the privilege to work alongside him in different projects. Curtis echoed Tracey's sentiments by reflecting on their film Trading Places and commending his for his years of phenomenal work. Eddie took to the stage to accept the award and shared his experience in show business for 46 years. He thanked those who contributed to his success over this years and was appreciative of the honor.