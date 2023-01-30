Over the course of 11 days, Sundance Film Festival showcased the best bodies of work in the film industry which largely included Black talent. The preeminent Utah-based festival hosted a variety of screenings, activations, and discussions that centered on the power of film as a storytelling medium with power players who are excelling in the field.
Innovative filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler and W. Kamau Bell were honored with the Vanguard Award, presented by Acura, during the Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance event. Fellow filmmakers Lena Waithe and Boots Riley served as presenters during the first night's celebration.
The Blackhouse Foundation also returned to Sundance to host a dialogue on inclusivity in cultural spaces in conjunction with Paramount's Content For Change. JET president Daylon Goff participated in the panel alongside other innovative creators and executives which included actor Nicco Annan; Crystal Barnes, an SVP of CSR and ESG at Paramount; and CJ Faison, a producer and founder of Face Forward Productions.
Standout moments from the festival included the premiere of Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, and Taylour Paige; Stephen Curry's documentary Underrated; Earth Mama from director Savannah Leaf with actors Erika Alexander and Tia Nomore; A Thousand and One including Teyana Taylor and Will Catlett; and co-directors Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng's film Invisible Beauty.
Check out the pics of our peeps doing their thing at the Sundance Film Festival.
Stephen Curry at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Cynthia Erivo
at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Jonathan Majors at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Karrueche Tran
at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Bethann Hardison
at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and family at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Lena Waithe
at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Tiffany Haddish at DAY ONE of the Festival. Image: Sundanceorg
D. Smith at DAY ONE of the Festival.
Image: Sundanceorg
Jerrie Johnson attends Acura Festival Village at Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Logan Browning attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Erika Alexander attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Tika Sumpter attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Tiffany Haddish attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Lena Waithe attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Teyana Taylor attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
William Catlett attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Sanaa Lathan attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Algee Smith attends Acura Festival Village during Sundance Film Festival 2023. Image: Vivien Killilea for Getty Images for Acura
Questlove attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival. Image: Neilson Barnard for Getty Images for Gucci
Roger Innis. attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival. Image: Neilson Barnard for Getty Images for Gucci
Taylour Paige and Danai Gurira attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival. Image: Presley Ann for Getty Images for Gucci
Ebonee Davis attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival. Image: Presley Ann for Getty Images for Gucci
Sophia Dennis and Ellison Taylor. attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival. Image: Presley Ann for Getty Images for Gucci
Jeremy O. Harris attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival. Image: Neilson Barnard for Getty Images for Gucci
Thuso Mbedu attends attends as Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty at the Sundance Film Festival. Image: Neilson Barnard for Getty Images for Gucci