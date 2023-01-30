Over the course of 11 days, Sundance Film Festival showcased the best bodies of work in the film industry which largely included Black talent. The preeminent Utah-based festival hosted a variety of screenings, activations, and discussions that centered on the power of film as a storytelling medium with power players who are excelling in the field.

Innovative filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler and W. Kamau Bell were honored with the Vanguard Award, presented by Acura, during the Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance event. Fellow filmmakers Lena Waithe and Boots Riley served as presenters during the first night's celebration.

The Blackhouse Foundation also returned to Sundance to host a dialogue on inclusivity in cultural spaces in conjunction with Paramount's Content For Change. JET president Daylon Goff participated in the panel alongside other innovative creators and executives which included actor Nicco Annan; Crystal Barnes, an SVP of CSR and ESG at Paramount; and CJ Faison, a producer and founder of Face Forward Productions.

Standout moments from the festival included the premiere of Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, and Taylour Paige; Stephen Curry's documentary Underrated; Earth Mama from director Savannah Leaf with actors Erika Alexander and Tia Nomore; A Thousand and One including Teyana Taylor and Will Catlett; and co-directors Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng's film Invisible Beauty.

Check out the pics of our peeps doing their thing at the Sundance Film Festival.