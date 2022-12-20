What do you get the women who have everything for Christmas? More things. Thanks to social media when we hear the words "bad & bougie," we not only think of the hit Migos' song, but we also think of our favorite TV characters Whitley Gilbert from A Different World, Cookie Lyon from Empire, and Monet De Haan from HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. And though each character is invariably different from the other, the one thing that they all have in common is that each are in essence a flawless, bad-ass b*tch.

So this year, we're choosing not to use the "budget" word when shopping for the woman in our life who loves luxury. We're preparing to spend some coin on these gifts because "hey the finer things in life aren't free." Why not get your bestie a pair of alligator-embossed booties from Saint Laurent, it will set off any outfit she puts on. If she’s a jewelry lover, spring for a pair of diamond earrings from De Beers or a double-row hinged bangle from Tiffany & Co. Any of these gifts is sure to go well with her luxury wardrobe.

Below, get into our list of 22 gifts for your besties who appreciate the finer things in life. 

ulla johnson
Ulla Johnson
Umbra Belted Trench Coat

Price: $1,077

Shop at Bergdorf Goodman
gucci
Gucci
Aphrodite Medium Shoulder Bag

Price: $ 2,290

Shop at Gucci
valentino
Valentino
Cutout Knit Maxi Dress

Price: $2,450

Shop at Mythersea
last line
The Last Line
14k Yellow Gold Perfect Diamond Collar Tennis Necklace

Price: $10,945

Shop at The Last Line
sportmax
Sportmax
Shirt With Braided Cords

Price: $374

Shop at Sportmax
saint laurent
Saint Laurent
Opyum Booties In Alligator-embossed Patent Leather With Black Heel

Price: $1,990

Shop at YSL
tiffanys
Tiffany & Co
Double Row Hinged Bangle

Price: $7,600

Shop at Tiffany & Co
lafayette 148
Lafayette 148
Double Breasted Wool Blazer

Price: $1,398

Shop at Nordstrom
debeers
De Beers
Aura Five Cushion-cut Diamond Earrings

Price: $45,000

Shop at Debeers
tom ford
Tom Ford
Fluid Double Face Satin Criss Cross Evening Dress

Price: $4,250

Shop at Tom Ford
mcqueen
Alexander McQueen
Women's Slashed Pencil Skirt in Black

Price: $ 4,790

Shop at Alexander Mcqueen
tory burch
Tory Burch
Plaited Rib Shawl Cardigan

Price: $798

Shop at Tory Burch
aesther-ekme-brown-lune-tote
Aesther Ekme
Brown Lune Tote, $411

Price: $411

Shop at Ssense
cartier
Cartier
Ecrou De Cartier Ring

Price: $2,430

Shop at Cartier
the row
The Row
Ludo Top in Merino Wool
ralph lauren
Ralph Lauren Collection
Aletta Jersey Evening Dress

Price: $2,990

Shop at Ralph Lauren Collection
hermes
Hermes
Lanternes, Ballons Et Cocardes Scarf

Price: $480

Shop at Hermes
loewe
Loewe
Trousers In Nappa

Price: $4,200

Shop at Loewe
peter do
Peter Do
Combo Sleeve Turtle Neck Sweater

Price: $790

Shop at Peter Do
prada
Prada
Long Nappa Leather Gloves With Pouch,

Price: $1,890

Shop at Prada
khaite
Khaite
Kerrie Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Price: $440

Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue
jimmy choo
Jimmy Choo
Black Patent Leather Pumps With Crystal Embellishment

Price: $1,095

Shop at Jimmy Choo
