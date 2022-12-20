What do you get the women who have everything for Christmas? More things. Thanks to social media when we hear the words "bad & bougie," we not only think of the hit Migos' song, but we also think of our favorite TV characters Whitley Gilbert from A Different World, Cookie Lyon from Empire, and Monet De Haan from HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. And though each character is invariably different from the other, the one thing that they all have in common is that each are in essence a flawless, bad-ass b*tch.

So this year, we're choosing not to use the "budget" word when shopping for the woman in our life who loves luxury. We're preparing to spend some coin on these gifts because "hey the finer things in life aren't free." Why not get your bestie a pair of alligator-embossed booties from Saint Laurent, it will set off any outfit she puts on. If she’s a jewelry lover, spring for a pair of diamond earrings from De Beers or a double-row hinged bangle from Tiffany & Co. Any of these gifts is sure to go well with her luxury wardrobe.

Below, get into our list of 22 gifts for your besties who appreciate the finer things in life.

Ulla Johnson Umbra Belted Trench Coat Price: $1,077 Shop at Bergdorf Goodman

Gucci Aphrodite Medium Shoulder Bag Price: $ 2,290 Shop at Gucci

Valentino Cutout Knit Maxi Dress Price: $2,450 Shop at Mythersea

The Last Line 14k Yellow Gold Perfect Diamond Collar Tennis Necklace Price: $10,945 Shop at The Last Line

Sportmax Shirt With Braided Cords Price: $374 Shop at Sportmax

Saint Laurent Opyum Booties In Alligator-embossed Patent Leather With Black Heel Price: $1,990 Shop at YSL

Tiffany & Co Double Row Hinged Bangle Price: $7,600 Shop at Tiffany & Co

Lafayette 148 Double Breasted Wool Blazer Price: $1,398 Shop at Nordstrom

De Beers Aura Five Cushion-cut Diamond Earrings Price: $45,000 Shop at Debeers

Tom Ford Fluid Double Face Satin Criss Cross Evening Dress Price: $4,250 Shop at Tom Ford

Alexander McQueen Women's Slashed Pencil Skirt in Black Price: $ 4,790 Shop at Alexander Mcqueen

Tory Burch Plaited Rib Shawl Cardigan Price: $798 Shop at Tory Burch

Aesther Ekme Brown Lune Tote, $411 Price: $411 Shop at Ssense

Cartier Ecrou De Cartier Ring Price: $2,430 Shop at Cartier

The Row Ludo Top in Merino Wool

Ralph Lauren Collection Aletta Jersey Evening Dress Price: $2,990 Shop at Ralph Lauren Collection

Hermes Lanternes, Ballons Et Cocardes Scarf Price: $480 Shop at Hermes

Loewe Trousers In Nappa Price: $4,200 Shop at Loewe

Peter Do Combo Sleeve Turtle Neck Sweater Price: $790 Shop at Peter Do

Prada Long Nappa Leather Gloves With Pouch, Price: $1,890 Shop at Prada

Khaite Kerrie Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Price: $440 Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue