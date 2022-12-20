She’s bad, bougie and deserves the world.
What do you get the women who have everything for Christmas? More things. Thanks to social media when we hear the words "bad & bougie," we not only think of the hit Migos' song, but we also think of our favorite TV characters Whitley Gilbert from A Different World, Cookie Lyon from Empire, and Monet De Haan from HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. And though each character is invariably different from the other, the one thing that they all have in common is that each are in essence a flawless, bad-ass b*tch.
So this year, we're choosing not to use the "budget" word when shopping for the woman in our life who loves luxury. We're preparing to spend some coin on these gifts because "hey the finer things in life aren't free." Why not get your bestie a pair of alligator-embossed booties from Saint Laurent, it will set off any outfit she puts on. If she’s a jewelry lover, spring for a pair of diamond earrings from De Beers or a double-row hinged bangle from Tiffany & Co. Any of these gifts is sure to go well with her luxury wardrobe.
Below, get into our list of 22 gifts for your besties who appreciate the finer things in life.