She’s bad, bougie, and deserves the world.
What do you get the women who have everything for Christmas? More things. Thanks to social media when we hear the words "bad & bougie" we not only think of the hit Migos' song, but we also think of favorite 90s TV characters Whitley Gilbert from A Different World, Cookie from Empire, and Monet De Haan from HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. They were truly the OG bad and bougie women of television.
This year we're not using the "budget" word when shopping for the woman in our life who loves luxury. Be prepared to spend a some coin on these gifts because "hey the finer things in life aren't free." A pair of alligator embossed booties from Saint Laurent will set off any outfit she puts on. If she’s a jewelry lover why not a pair of diamond earrings from Debeers or a double-row hinged bangle from Tiffany & Co. Can’t forget gloves and a scarf because winter is finally here Prada and Hermes have got you covered.
Get into our list of 22 gifts for your bad and bougie besties.