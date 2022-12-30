If you're not planning on going out this year for New Year's Eve, that doesn't mean you can't still get dressed up, pop the bubbly and bring in 2023 right. From Zendaya's futuristic goddess vibe to Issa Rae's bad and boujie mood to Megan Thee Stallion's '90s En Vogue throwback, here are the 3 looks to consider for a fun evening at home.
Glamour-Puss Auntie
Megan is giving a 90s En Vogue vibe with this updo and side bang. She complements the look with flirty lashes, and a clean contour and finishes it off with brown-rimmed lips.
Neo Egyptian Goddess
Bad and Boujie
Issa's textured pony makes the face the showcase. Cop her gorgeous look by complementing a deep red lip with a smoky brown eye and a deft hand of highlighter and bronzer.