If you're not planning on going out this year for New Year's Eve, that doesn't mean you can't still get dressed up, pop the bubbly and bring in 2023 right. From Zendaya's futuristic goddess vibe to Issa Rae's bad and boujie mood to Megan Thee Stallion's '90s En Vogue throwback, here are the 3 looks to consider for a fun evening at home.

Glamour-Puss Auntie

Image: Angela Weiss / AFP for Getty Images

Megan is giving a 90s En Vogue vibe with this updo and side bang. She complements the look with flirty lashes, and a clean contour and finishes it off with brown-rimmed lips.

Ardell Natural Multipack 110 Price: $12 Shop at Macy's

NYX Professional Mechanical Lip Pencil Price: $6 Shop at CVS

Mac Clear Lipglass Price: $21 Shop at Ulta

Milk Makeup Matte Cream Bronzer Stick Price: $22 Shop at Sephora

Mac Cosmetics Lip Pen Price: $21 Shop at Mac Cosmetics

Neo Egyptian Goddess

Image: Albert L. Ortega for Getty Images





Zendaya is giving neo-goddess vibes with her regal-looking cornrows with a Cleopatra eye using sapphire liner emphasized with a stripe of white. She adds a futuristic touch with a slash across the brow bone. With an emphasis on her gaze, she finishes the look with a nude pink lip.

Glossier Pro Tip Price: $18 Shop at Glossier

Sephora Collection Intense Felt-Tip Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner Price: $12 Shop at Sephora

ColourPop BFF Ultra Fine Liquid Liner Price: $9 Shop at Ulta

Pat McGrath MatteTrance™ Lipstick Price: $39 Shop at Pat McGrath

Bad and Boujie

Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for BET

Issa's textured pony makes the face the showcase. Cop her gorgeous look by complementing a deep red lip with a smoky brown eye and a deft hand of highlighter and bronzer.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Price: $62 Shop at Chanel

Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner - Midnight Express Price: $28 Shop at Dermstore

Nars Cosmetics Bronzing Powder Price: $38 Shop at Nars Cosmetics