If you're not planning on going out this year for New Year's Eve, that doesn't mean you can't still get dressed up, pop the bubbly and bring in 2023 right. From Zendaya's futuristic goddess vibe to Issa Rae's bad and boujie mood to Megan Thee Stallion's '90s En Vogue throwback, here are the 3 looks to consider for a fun evening at home.

Glamour-Puss Auntie

Image: Angela Weiss / AFP for Getty Images

Megan is giving a 90s En Vogue vibe with this updo and side bang. She complements the look with flirty lashes, and a clean contour and finishes it off with brown-rimmed lips.

ardell
Ardell
Natural Multipack 110

Price: $12

Shop at Macy's
800897143619
NYX
Professional Mechanical Lip Pencil

Price: $6

Shop at CVS
mac gloss
Mac
Clear Lipglass

Price: $21

Shop at Ulta
milk
Milk Makeup
Matte Cream Bronzer Stick

Price: $22

Shop at Sephora
mac_sku_M38050_1x1_0
Mac Cosmetics
Lip Pen

Price: $21

Shop at Mac Cosmetics

Neo Egyptian Goddess

Image: Albert L. Ortega for Getty Images


Zendaya is giving neo-goddess vibes with her regal-looking cornrows with a Cleopatra eye using sapphire liner emphasized with a stripe of white. She adds a futuristic touch with a slash across the brow bone. With an emphasis on her gaze, she finishes the look with a nude pink lip.
glossier
Glossier
Pro Tip

Price: $18

Shop at Glossier
sephora
Sephora Collection
Intense Felt-Tip Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner

Price: $12

Shop at Sephora
colour pop
ColourPop
BFF Ultra Fine Liquid Liner

Price: $9

Shop at Ulta
pat
Pat McGrath
MatteTrance™ Lipstick

Price: $39

Shop at Pat McGrath

Bad and Boujie

Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for BET

Issa's textured pony makes the face the showcase. Cop her gorgeous look by complementing a deep red lip with a smoky brown eye and a deft hand of highlighter and bronzer.

chanel
Chanel
Les 4 Ombres

Price: $62

Shop at Chanel
ilia
Ilia
Clean Line Liquid Liner - Midnight Express

Price: $28

Shop at Dermstore
nars
Nars Cosmetics
Bronzing Powder

Price: $38

Shop at Nars Cosmetics
FB40026_FB4084
Fenty Beauty
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

Price: $24

Shop t Fenty Beauty

beauty
glam ideas
issa rae
megan thee stallion
new years eve