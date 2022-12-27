A strong outerwear piece is an investment that can last for years to come. A classic overcoat in a boxy shape will not only keep you warm by allowing you to layer a chic jacket or sweater underneath. Brands like Isabel Marant, Reiss and Mango make chic versions. Or opt for a trench coat in a classic khaki style from Nili Lotan or a windowpane plaid from Everlane. Lastly, if you're looking to make a statement this season, a standout leather coat will give you that extra layer of cool factor. Check out the ones from Staud, Simon Miller and Todd Snyder.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the best coat investments to make now. 

Boxy Toppers

For Her:

mango
Mango
Oversize Wool Coat

Price: $130

isabel marant
Isabel Marant
Efegozi Wool Coat

Price: $1,550

For Him:

zara
Zara
Stretch Coat

Price: $129

reiss
Reiss
Double Breasted Wool Overcoat

Price: $675

Belted Trench Coats

For Her:

everlane
Everlane
The Gathered Drape Trench

Price: $218

acne
Acne Studios
Double-breasted Trench Coat

Price: $900

For Him:

nili
Nili Lotan
Trenton Double-Breasted Belted Cotton-Canvas Trench Coat

Price: $1,350

burberry
Burberry
The Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

Price: $2,490

Long-Line Leather Coats

For Her:

STAUD_ASHLEY_COAT_BLACK_FALL_22_ECOM_1_2048x.progressive
Staud
Ashley Coat Black Vegan Leather

Price: $550

simon miller
Simon Miller
Joto Snakeskin Print Faux Leather Coat

Price: $695

For Him:

todd snyder
Todd Snyder
Italian Heavyweight Leather Balmacaan

Price: $3,998

diesel
Diesel
L-Coat-Treat Coat

Price: $2,250

