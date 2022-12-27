A strong outerwear piece is an investment that can last for years to come. A classic overcoat in a boxy shape will not only keep you warm by allowing you to layer a chic jacket or sweater underneath. Brands like Isabel Marant, Reiss and Mango make chic versions. Or opt for a trench coat in a classic khaki style from Nili Lotan or a windowpane plaid from Everlane. Lastly, if you're looking to make a statement this season, a standout leather coat will give you that extra layer of cool factor. Check out the ones from Staud, Simon Miller and Todd Snyder.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the best coat investments to make now.
Boxy Toppers
For Her:
For Him:
Belted Trench Coats
For Her:
For Him: