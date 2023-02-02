Afrobeats is quickly rising as one of the world's most in demand music genres. Thanks to hits from artists such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and Tems, the "get out your seat and dance" variety has transcended Africa and now dominates the charts of every continent.

But there are still so many talented yet underappreciated stars that are making excellent music and putting on for the continent. We've rounded up a shortlist of 4 under-the-radar Afrobeats stars making waves. They're certainly worth the listen.

Asake

Asake is one of Nigeria’s fastest rising stars. He released his first song, "Mr. Money," in 2020; however, 2022 was the year his music really took off. He debuted his EP "Ololade" early that year and followed it up with his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe. Some of our favorite tunes from the talented artist include "Terminator," "‘"Peace Be Unto You," and "Sungba’"featuring Burna Boy. Be sure to check out Asake in Miami in May, when the AfroNation festival makes its debut in the U.S.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr may only be 20-years-old, but she is already one of the biggest stars on the continent—and soon the globe. She began her career as a fashion model, but later decided to pursue her passion for music. It 2021, she debut her album 19 & Dangerous, which spawned the hit singles "Rush" and "Bloody Samaritan." Her Wizkid feature "2 Sugar" and her latest single "Worth My While" are our current favorite bops

Simi

Simi has one of the most angelic voices you will ever hear, and it is fitting because the singer launched her career singing gospel music. Getting her start around 2008, she's now gravitated more toward pop and R&B. Slowly rising to becoming one of the biggest artists in Africa, in 2022, she released the EP TBH. Other songs to check out from the Nigerian artist include "Balance," "Ayo," "Lovin," and "Complete Me."

Rema

Rema is the epitome of a young star. At only 22, he has plenty of hits and the accolades to match. He's already surpassed one billion streams globally, thanks to his song on the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rema's budding career started when he released a viral freestyle to ‘Gucci Gang’ in 2019 that landed him a record deal. Building off that momentum, he then released his debut self-titled EP, which rose to number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria. His talent is undeniable, and the rest of the world will learn that this year.