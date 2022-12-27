The cold weather is upon us which means that cuffing season is in full swing. Cuffing season is the period of the year where folks find a compatible partner to tough out the winter months together. However, it can pose a challenge for some to want to take their boo out for a night on the town when the temps drop.

Beat the elements and impress your partner with these cozy date ideas.

Book a Getaway Cabin

If you're interested in having a winter scenic experience, consider renting a Getaway cabin. Getaway has vacation rentals in multiple cities that are surrounded by nature and come with full amenities.

Take Your Partner to a Winter-Themed Event

Each city has a variety of events tailored to commemorate winter such as light shows within a local bar or carriage rides. Embrace the energy of season with a winter-themed event that still around once the holiday season is over.

Set Up a Mini Bonfire

If your current living arrangement allows for it, you may be able to set up a mini bonfire. Purchase mini portable "fit pits" or one suitable for outside usage and set the scene yourself.

Rent an Outdoor Igloo

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, individual dining spaces became super popular. One of these examples are plastic igloos that include mini heaters and spacious seating. Some spots may even let you bring your own alcoholic beverage for a small corkage fee.