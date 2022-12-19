For many people, the holiday seasons can be super hard. They remind them of a love one that they've lost, family they may have lost touch with or an uncomfortable situation that they are going through. Grief presents itself in many forms and is valid however way it shows up.

Even if the yuletide spirit isn't in your plans this year, here are some ways to inspire joy, make peace with grief and make it through this time of year.

Honor Your Feelings

When finding temporary moments of joy from old memories or setting necessary boundaries, it is important to take note of how you feel in order to properly process your thoughts. It's absolutely normal to feel sadness or confusion or even apathy. Consider journaling or engaging in hobbies as a way to honor those feelings when grief makes its way in.

Create New Traditions

It may be difficult to practice traditions that previously carried deep meaning and memories after those we love are gone. To fill this void, it may be helpful to re-create new versions of these rituals. Try decorating a Christmas tree with treasured, personal items or going out to a holiday dinner at a familiar restaurant that your loved one adored. New traditions don't erase the past but allow us to pay tribute to living life in a way that those we've lost may have wanted.

Let Yourself Be Loved On

It's never good to be alone during the holidays. Lean into those who love you and with whom you find happiness in their company. Letting yourself feel compassion from others may look like hosting a gathering to reconnect with your chosen family or returning a text from someone who has checked in on you.

Reach Out for Help

If you feel so consumed by your emotions that you want to cause yourself harm, do not be afraid to reach out to someone and ask for help. Self-harm statistically increases during the holiday season due to loneliness and feelings of despair. Just know, the national suicide and crisis hotline number is 988 and available 24/7 in case you do not feel comfortable speaking with someone in your close circle.