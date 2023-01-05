For some, sticking to a wellness routine is a tedious task. However, adding items that both appeal to your current habits and are beneficial to you in the long run is a fantastic investment in your holistic health. Here are a several nifty gadgets, products and tools that will elevate and simplify your wellness regimen in the new year.

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket This waterproof infrared sauna blanket is a great way to unwind and use after a long session at the gym. It works to eliminate harmful toxins from your body while positively increasing your heart rate. It's also has the added benefit of helping you to shed calories while laying down. Price: $600 Shop at Higher Dose

Therabody Mini Massage Gun The Therabody mini gun is a portable lifesaver. You can carry with you on trips to help soothe aches and pains. Price: $150 Shop at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2 Activity Tracker Whether you're taking a walk around the neighborhood or completing an at-home workout, this Fitbit will help you track the progress of your movement. It is also able to track your patterns while resting to help you create an optimal sleep schedule. Price: $60 Shop at Target