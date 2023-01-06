It's never too late to learn a new language. It is one of the most useful skills you can acquire—you never know when you may need to use it. Fortunately, learning apps make becoming fluent easier than ever.
Whether you are prepping for an international trip or simply want to teach your kids a new tongue, these are the 4 best language apps to try.
HelloTalk
HelloTalk is a platform that connects language learners with others in a mutual exchange of knowledge. In addition to it being a learning app, it can also be used as a social networking tool.
Price: FreeShop at HelloTalk
Duolingo
Duolingo combines multiple exercises and games to assist with language retention. It adapts to your personal strengths and weaknesses. .
Price: FreeShop at DuoLingo
Babbel
Using a conversation model, Babbel's method of language retention is achieved through mimicking real life scenarios and memorization strategies.
Price: $9-$200Shop at Babbel
MemRise
MemRise uses a complete immersion style that allows you to not only learn but see how those already fluent in the language speak conversationally. Best of all, each session is easily digestible and taught in bite-sized segments.