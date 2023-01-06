It's never too late to learn a new language. It is one of the most useful skills you can acquire—you never know when you may need to use it. Fortunately, learning apps make becoming fluent easier than ever.

Whether you are prepping for an international trip or simply want to teach your kids a new tongue, these are the 4 best language apps to try.

HelloTalk HelloTalk is a platform that connects language learners with others in a mutual exchange of knowledge. In addition to it being a learning app, it can also be used as a social networking tool. Price: Free Shop at HelloTalk

Duolingo Duolingo combines multiple exercises and games to assist with language retention. It adapts to your personal strengths and weaknesses. . Price: Free Shop at DuoLingo

Babbel Using a conversation model, Babbel's method of language retention is achieved through mimicking real life scenarios and memorization strategies. Price: $9-$200 Shop at Babbel