A drop in the temperature means it’s time for hot chocolate, apple cider-flavored drinks, chai lattes and all the warm beverages that bring us comfort in the fall. It’s nothing like popping into your favorite local coffee shop or café for your favorite hot drink on a cold morning. But supporting a Black-owned coffee shop in the process is even better.

From the Bay Area to Atlanta, here are some Black-owned coffee shops and cafés to check out for your fall drink fix.

Red Bay Coffee Roasters, The Bay Area, California

With multiple locations across San Francisco and Oakland, Red Bay Coffee Roasters is not only an amazing place to pick up a warm cup of brew, but this Bay Area establishment also gives back to its community in amazing ways. Owner Keba Konte and team also make it their mission to employ not only people of color, but those who were formerly incarcerated. Stop by this fall for a cup of the Coltrane roast with notes of dark chocolate, black grape and cane sugar.

Archive, Charlotte, North Carolina

Owner Cheryse Terry loves all things Black culture and memorabilia, and it inspired her to open Archive. She’s built up her own vintage collection of EBONY magazines over the years and now features them in her newly opened café. In addition to the magazines, you can also purchase other unique Black memorabilia and collectibles. This fall, stop by for the Foxy Brown latte—hot, of course—with a brown sugar syrup that brings comfort all-year round.

Baldwin and Co., New Orleans

The name says it all. A nod to James Baldwin, New Orleans’ Baldwin and Co. is an independently owned bookshop and café all in one. You can find the shop hosting book signings and talks almost weekly, and you can also pick up a cup of coffee or latte while you sit back and enjoy a good book. The s’mores latte and yellow house latte (espresso, turmeric, cinnamon, honey, oat milk and ginger) are not to be missed this season.

Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea, Chicago

Located on Chicago’s south side, Afro Joe’s is more than just a Black-owned coffee shop, it’s also a community event space. From kids’ movie nights and speed dating, to open mic night and yoga— this spot is the place to go if you enjoy good coffee and good people. The Tiramisu latte with oat milk is the perfect cold weather option. You can thank us later.

Black Coffee, Atlanta

You can’t get much Blacker than Black Coffee Atlanta. With menu item names like the Big Latto and Light Skin Keisha— you already know this spot is all about the culture. In addition to the unique menu, the team also pours back into the community with classes on how to become an owner in the coffee industry, and trainings to become a barista. You can also stop by for sip and paints as well as game nights. This fall, we’re ordering “The Love Below,” the shop’s take on the caramel macchiato.