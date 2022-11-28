With Thanksgiving officially behind us, we're now in the thick of the season where everything seems to now be a mad dash. Whether you're running around making sure you've secured gifts for everyone on your list, or you're trying to pick out the perfect design for your annual holiday greeting cards— it can be a lot. Your holiday cards should be a reflection of you, and what better way to truly reflect your style than with Black-owned greeting cards.

There are now several brands on the market with imagery that features everything from Black Santa and brown angels to phrases and sayings that are reflective of the Black community. If you're looking to step up your Christmas cards this year, check out these Black-owned greeting cards brands for your holiday needs.

Black Paper Party

Black Paper Party Snow Much Fun Holiday Cards, $12, blackpaperparty.com. Image: courtesy of Black Paper Party.

If you need your holiday greeting cards or paper goods fast, you can stop by your local Target, Walmart or even Family Dollar for many of Black Paper Party's products. By offering a line of wrapping paper and gift bags, 24-karat gold-plated keepsake ornaments, stylish holiday cards, gift tags and stickers that feature Black families, Santas, angels and gnomes, the brand hopes to make Christmas more inclusive and reflective of the Diaspora.

Culture Greetings

Culture Greetings A Child is Born, $4, culturegreetings.com. Image: courtesy of Culture Greetings.

Simply choose your favorite design, write a personalized message to your loved one, and Culture Greetings will print and send your card for you. With a range of occasions to choose from, you'll be able to send Black-owned greeting cards all-year round. There is also an option to add a bouquet of flowers with your card that can be sent out within the same day.

D. Johnson & Co. Greetings

D. Johnson & Co. Greetings Happy Kwanzaa and Many Blessings, $8, djohnsoncogreetings.com. Image: courtesy of D. Johnson & Co. Greetings

D. Johnson & Co Greetings was created as a way to capitalize on the owner, Deniesha Johnson's creative interest, but also to address the lack of culturally inclusive and relatable content in today’s card industry. It led her to design a range of inclusive cards that are for everyone. Cards can be purchased individually as well as in box sets ranging from 5 to 20 cards.

Hella Black

Hella Black Perfectly Hued Expressions Christmas Card, $7, hellablack.com. Image: courtesy of Hella Black.

Hella Black goes well beyond just greeting cards. It's a one-stop-shop and marketplace for Black-owned brands offering products across a range of needs, including: apparel, home decor and more. The holiday shop is where you will find unique holiday cards in addition to Christmas stockings, mugs, and even candles.

Jonmar Creations

Jonmar Creations Be-bop Santa, $17, jonmarcards.com. Image: courtesy of Jonmar Creations.

This Black-owned greeting cards company has been around for nearly 30 years. Jonmar Creations features imagery specifically geared toward the Black American community, with everything from Christmas cards to African-themed birthday cards. All boxes come with 15 cards and matching envelopes.