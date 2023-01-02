One of the biggest goals or resolutions for the new year is to get more organized—whether that means getting your home organized with a deep clean and purge, or becoming more diligent in staying ahead of deadlines and checking off things on your ever-growing to-do list. Using a planner is an excellent way to not only keep your goals in one place, but it will also help you to visually see how much you accomplish at the end of the year.

There are now several Black-owned planner brands on the market, with more small business owners offering custom options on sites like Etsy. The designs are vibrant, culturally-relevant and, at times, even affirming. Many even offer stickers and colorful tabs so that you can better arrange things to your preference. If getting—and staying—organized is on your priority list for 2023, here's a curated list of Black-owned planner brands to consider.

Be Rooted Prioritize Yourself Daily Planner This planner also doubles as a wellness tracker, so you can stay organized while also reaching your fitness goals this year. Price: $22 Shop at Be Rooted

Ivory Paper Co. 12 Month Budget Planner Manage your finances and stay on budget with this fun Black-owned planner. You can even customize it. Price: $50 Shop at Ivory Paper Co.

HerSpace Co. Layered Living Planner 2023 This 2023 hardcover planner has weekly challenges and words of affirmation to help you become your best self. Price: $62 Shop at HerSpace

Prosper Planner 2023 Planner Grow deeper in your faith this year as you carve out time to pray as well as read the scriptures found throughout this planner. Price: $55 Shop at Prosper Planner