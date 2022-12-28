Achieving optimal health requires a combination of tailored exercise and nutrition. However, our diets do not always adequately provide all that our bodies require. In fact, a study published in Nutrients determined “Nearly one-third of the U.S. population (31%) is at risk of deficiency in at least one vitamin.” The study also observed a significantly higher deficiency risk of 55% in non-Hispanic Blacks. Black consumers seeking vitamins formulated specifically for their unique nutritional needs will be happy to find a growing number of quality Black-owned vitamin brands catering to them.
Given these statistics, it is easy to see why many people opt to supplement their diets. Whether it is a particular vitamin your body is lacking or you want to cover your bases with a complete multivitamin, there are a variety of options available to choose from. Here are five Black-owned vitamin companies creating products to help you stay in tip-top health.