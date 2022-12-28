Achieving optimal health requires a combination of tailored exercise and nutrition. However, our diets do not always adequately provide all that our bodies require. In fact, a study published in Nutrients determined “Nearly one-third of the U.S. population (31%) is at risk of deficiency in at least one vitamin.” The study also observed a significantly higher deficiency risk of 55% in non-Hispanic Blacks. Black consumers seeking vitamins formulated specifically for their unique nutritional needs will be happy to find a growing number of quality Black-owned vitamin brands catering to them.

Given these statistics, it is easy to see why many people opt to supplement their diets. Whether it is a particular vitamin your body is lacking or you want to cover your bases with a complete multivitamin, there are a variety of options available to choose from. Here are five Black-owned vitamin companies creating products to help you stay in tip-top health.

Black Girl Vitamins Look Good, Feel Good When Black Girl Vitamins co-founder Maxine began learning more about the discrepancies Black women face in the healthcare system, she vowed to do something about it. She launched her company to provide more health services to this demographic. For each bottle sold, the company donates $1 to provide scholarships for Black women working toward degrees in healthcare-related fields. The gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO formulas include probiotics, prenatal, age-defying, gut health, cholesterol control, and daily multivitamins. Price: $55 Shop at Black Girl Vitamins

Sequence Multivitamins and Minerals for Men Sequence Multivitamins were created by Dr. Greg Hall to address health deficiencies in the African-American community. Considering population data, research, and his 25 years of experience treating Black patients, Dr. Hall formulated his multivitamins to provide ideal amounts of vitamins and minerals typically offered in doses that are scientifically deemed either too high or insufficient to properly meet the nutritional needs of Black people. Price: $18 Shop at Sequence Multivitamins

PROBLK Health Young Royalty Kids Multivitamin Husband and wife duo, Dr. Karleena Tuggle-McDaniel and Darian McDaniel, started ProBlk Health as part of their mission to promote health consciousness in the Black community. They combined their expertise as a doctor and marketing executive to launch their brand, through which they offer a variety of vitamins, including an organic superfood formula, melatonin, apple cider vinegar, as well as multivitamins for men, women, and children. To give back to the community, 50% of the company’s profits are donated to Black health nonprofits. Price: $28 Shop at PROBLK Health

Body Complete Rx Women's Multivitamin A busy mom of four, Samia Gore was inspired to create her vitamin brand by her own personal struggles to take good care of herself. As she prepared to work toward a healthier lifestyle, she searched for plant-based supplements to use, but was unable to find what she was looking for. That’s when she decided to make her own. She worked with renowned nutritionist Dr. Ruby Lathon to create Body Complete Rx. The line of vegan, GMP-certified health and beauty supplements includes a Women's multivitamin made with ingredients like green tea, coconut oil, and pomegranate. Price: $40 Shop at Body Complete Rx