As we shift into the season of holiday events and hosting, it's time to get our home wine cellars and bar carts in order for our guests. What better way to impress than with the hottest Black-owned wine and spirit brands on the market.

Just a few years ago, Black winemakers accounted for less than 1% of the total wine industry, a number that showed a push for more diversity and inclusion needed to happen. But thanks to trailblazers like Tahiirah Habibi, Tiquette Bramlett, and more—we're seeing not only an increase in the number of Black and Brown wine brands, but spirit brands as well.

As you prepare to shop for your holiday beverages, consider adding in these Black-owned wine and spirit brands. They're guaranteed to have your guests talking for months to come.

B. Stuyvesant Champagne

Image: Courtesy of Instagram @stuyvesantchampagne

Bring in your New Year the right way with bubbly from Brooklyn's own, B. Stuyvesant Champagne. Owner Marvina Robinson is a Brooklyn native as well as an HBCU grad, who recently opened a tasting room in the Brooklyn Navy Yard to further educate guests on the proper ways to sip bubbly. To impress your guests, add bottles of the Reserve ($58), Demi Sec ($61), and the limited edition Rose Prestige ($85). The brand also offers an assortment of holiday champagne truffles and popcorn.

Bayab Gin

Image: Courtesy of Instagram: @bayabgin

Said to be the first Black-owned spirit brand to come out of Africa, Bayab Gin currently offers three profiles—a classic dry gin, burnt orange and Marula, and African rose water. The award-winning spirit brand can be found at New York's Happy Cork Brooklyn, as well as through online distributors like Reserve bar and Wine.com. Bottles retail for $29.

Uncle Nearest Whiskey

Image: Courtesy of Instagram @unclenearest

One of the most recognized Black-owned whiskeys on the market, the Uncle Nearest story is bigger than just a great tasting spirit. Owner Fawn Weaver has worked hard over the years to not only build the multi-award winning brand, but she also works closely with relatives of the spirit's namesake, Uncle Nearest—the Black man who is credited for helping Jack Daniel's get his brand off the ground— to ensure his story and legacy are preserved. This season, try to get your hands on a bottle of the brand's limited release 2022 San Francisco Spirits Festival gold medal winning Rye Whiskey or the 1856. You can also plan a trip to visit the Uncle Nearest Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Maison Noir Wines

Image: Courtesy of Instagram @maisonnoirwines

Famed sommelier André Hueston Mack is no stranger to the wine world. The Bon Appétit 'Wine World' host recently released his 2021 Gamma Ray ($30) under his Maison Noir Wines label— which is 50% Pinot Noir and 50% Gamay, grown in Oregon's Wiliamette Valley. Other reds to add from the Black-owned wine brand include: the Free Gamay($30), the O.P.P. Pinot Noir ($25), and the 2020 Oregogne Pinot Noir ($45). Wines can be purchased directly on the Maison Noir website.

Michael Lavelle Wines

Image: Courtesy of Instagram @sipmichaellavelle

Launched in June 2020, Michael Lavelle Wines is a luxury brand founded by Howard University alum Aaron "Michael" Coad and Terrence "Lavelle" Low along with their partners, Sommelier Devin Kennedy and Brandon Crump. Recognized as the youngest Black wine brand owners, the brand works to create profiles that are geared and marketed toward millennials. There are currently 2 varietals in the Michael Lavelle portfolio, the 2018 Iris Zinfandel ($23) or the 2021 Iris Rosé ($22).