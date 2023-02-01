It's that time of year. Stores are inundated with red and pink balloons, commercials and ads are asking us to buy new jewelry, and everything is just—mushy. Welcome to February, the month when we celebrate Valentine's Day, Black Love Day, Galentine's Day, and even self-love. All are valid and all are most certainly needed no matter your current stage of life. But what really sets the mood are boozy Valentine's Day drinks.

EBONY has rounded-up a few of our favorite standout options to try during this month of love. From a traditional Caribbean-inspired spirit to cocktails created with some of your favorite household brands, here are 5 boozy Valentine's Day drinks to whip up or drink as you prepare to set the mood.

Sorel Spritzer

Sorel is a Black-owned business that was founded by the first licensed Black distiller in the U.S. Its heritage is rooted in Black history, highlighting the tradition and significance of hibiscus in Afro-Caribbean culture. It is also a stunning red color that feels visually on-theme for Valentine's Day.

Ingredients:

2-oz. of sparkling wine of your choice

1-oz. Sorel

Edible hibiscus flower (for garnish)

Combine sparkling wine and Sorel in a champagne flute. Garnish with your edible hibiscus flower.

Sorel Spritz. Image: Ashlee Tuck.

Betty Buzz Perfect Pear

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka (optional)

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

Pear Slices

Rosemary

Lemon Twist

Pour Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda over ice. Add vodka if desired. Garnish with pears, rosemary and a lemon twist.

Betty Buzz Perfect Pear. Image: courtesy of Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda.

Towards the Sun

Ingredients:

1 oz Sorel

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup (Ceylon Cinnamon Syrup or Monin Cinnamon syrup)

1.5 oz Gin

Shake with ice, strain and serve up with an apple fan garnish.

Towards the Sun cocktail. Image: courtesy of Dearing Irving on Hudson (NYC).

Belvedere Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belvedere

1 oz Orange Liqueur

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz Cranberry juice



Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice, strain into a cocktail shaker and garnish with a lime wheel.

Belvedere Cosmo. Image: courtesy of Belvedere.

Patrón El Alto

Although technically not meant to be mixed into a cocktail—but simply sipped—this latest high-end offering from the mega tequila brand will certainly provide all the luxury you need. Even Doja Cat sported it as an accessory during Paris Couture Week. It's available locally at retailers and in select bars and nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Las Vegas.