Some like to dress to the nines for the holidays and others prefer comfort, especially after chowing down on a big meal with loved ones. Luckily, there are a bunch of loungewear and athleisure brands that offer comfortable option that don't won't cramp your style.

If you want something comfy to unwind in after dinner, coming back from meeting your new boo's family or even want to skip dressing up all together, you'll definitely want to keep these options in your sartorial arsenal.

ILUS Label

ILUS Label is the perfect brand to sport when you crave sleekness and flexibility. Between running around and serving guests to partying with your favorite cousins, there is a variety of pieces to fit your needs this holiday.

ILUS Label Confidence Full Length Jacket, $33, iluslabel.com. Image: courtesy of ILUS Label

FUBU

FUBU On The Low Jogger, $79, fubu.com. Image: courtesy of FUBU

The holidays inspires sentiments of nostalgia, just like the iconic brand FUBU. Step out in an update of the brand's classic set.

Yitty

Beyoncé isn't the only one who knows what it takes to be cozy. Yitty, founded by pop superstar Lizzo, has a new collection out for the holidays. With a variety of bandeaus, onesies and wide-leg pants in a cozy textured material, you will want to lay up by the fireplace or snuggle up close with a loved one.

Yitty Plusshy Shaping Top, $65, yitty.com. Image: courtesy of Yitty.

S by Serena

S By Serena Greatest Of All Time Unisex Lounge Pant, $75, sbyserena.com. Image: courtesy of S By Serena.

In case you needed a reminder, S by Serena Williams is here to let you know that you, too, are the greatest. Cop a set of joggers for you and someone else to match in after the festivities are done and the kickbacks begin.

Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty takes the onesie on the wild side with this python-print version. Layer it up with a statement jacket and sneakers or rock it solo witha pair of fuzzy boots or slides.