Are your kids bored with the same old New Year’s Eve activities of watching the ball drop on TV and banging on pots? Try something new and different that they will love.

Gather the family together to celebrate bringing in 2023 with a new tradition. These five fun-filled, family-friendly New Year’s Eve activities are sure to bring lots of laughs and plenty of core memories to last for a lifetime.

Celebrate New Year traditions from around the world

Research and read up on how people from other countries celebrate the New Year, and try out some of the traditions you and your family find most interesting. In Spain, 12 grapes are eaten at midnight, one for each strike of the clock. In Denmark, it is customary to stand on a chair and jump down at midnight, but in Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, they make little pigs out of marzipan and give them to friends and family.

Have a themed party

This isn’t your average New Year’s Eve party. Get together to choose a fun theme and go all out. It could be outer space, the 80s, or glow-in-the-dark. Maybe your family members each want to dress up as their favorite cartoon character or celebrity. Whatever they choose, decorate your home and include food and music that goes with their chosen theme.

Create a time capsule

Have your kids decorate a shoebox or other container and fill it with things from the past year. Photos, artwork, a favorite toy, a book they read, and any other knickknacks or trinkets you can think of are all great ideas. Include a letter written by your child to their future self. Next year, on New Year’s Eve, open the box together and enjoy rediscovering each item. Then, have fun creating a new time capsule.

Make fun drinks and toast to the New Year

Create tasty and colorful fruit drinks, sparkling juices or milkshakes using your favorite ingredients. Have a ball mixing in sprinkles, gummy bears, fruits, popping candy—the possibilities are endless. Then, when the clock strikes twelve, toast to the New Year and enjoy your yummy creations.

Reflect and look ahead

Reminisce on the past year and its special moments. Allow everyone an opportunity to talk about their highlights and favorites. These might include favorite memories, family trips, meals, movies, etc. Talk about the coming year and things that everyone is looking forward to or hope to accomplish.