Offices are slowly reopening and many are incorporating hybrid schedules—asking employees to come in at least two to three days per week. For those who aren't looking forward to the distractions that comes with being back at the office, we suggest you invest in a good pair of headphones. They will help you drown out the noise and chatter of your colleagues, while helping you focus on the tasks at hand. Just set up an office playlist on Spotify or Apple music and vibe out. Use them to mentally escape while you work on that spreadsheet. From Beats by Dre to Bose, we've rounded up the 5 best headphones to get you through the workday.

Image: courtesy of Apple



Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $179, apple.com



Image: courtesy of Target



Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $350, target.com

Image: courtesy of Beats by Dre



Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro - Totally Wireless Earphones, $200, beatsbydre.com



Image: courtesy of Bose



Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, $329, bose.com