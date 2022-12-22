During the holidays, gathering with family and loved ones makes the season “the most wonderful time of the year.” While there are highly-anticipated games to grab everyone’s attention, along with great food and cocktails, nothing brings everyone together quite like a good movie. Although classics such as This Christmas, The Best Man Holiday, The Preacher’s Wife will always be in the rotation, there are a plethora of Christmas films released this year that are sure to bring laughs, tears and hit all of our emotions.

To keep you and yours in a festive mood, here are 5 Christmas movies to add to your holiday viewing assortment.

A Wesley Christmas

Bryan (Dorian Wilson) and Sylvia (Jasmine Guy) are excited that their children are returning to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Christmas holidays with the entire family. When they come back to the place of their birth, the adult siblings witness family drama at an all-time high, plus an eccentric neighbor adds to the ongoing family conflicts. With all of these elements involved, the annual Wesley family holiday promises to be a festive and exciting holiday season that they’ll never forget.

The Great Holiday Bake War

Brianna (LeToya Luckett) and Julian (Finesse Mitchell) are two former pastry school rivals who reconnect years later when they are contestants in a TV baking competition. Putting the differences behind them, they both realize the best way to win the prize money is if they can work together. As Brianna struggles to support her daughter Willow and Julian attempts to leave the clutches of his protective mother, they come up with a new recipe for success—and love.

A Christmas Prayer

After experiencing a troubled childhood, Andre Dillard (Chad L. Coleman) found his calling and has become the pastor of a loving church that has served the community for 150 years. But during this holiday season, his congregation is going through financial turmoil and struggling to put on its annual Christmas benefit. To make things even more complicated, Andre discovers that Ken McBride (Antwan Willis), his old high school classmate who he went to jail for back in high school, has purchased the church outright and is planning to build a shopping center in its place. If they are going to survive this season, Andre and his church must rely on their faith and pray for a Christmas miracle.

A Christmas Fumble

Nicole (Eva Marcelle), the “Queen of Crisis Management” meets her greatest challenge when her next assignment is a sports anchor and ex-football player Jordan (Devalle Ellis) who turns out to be her ex-boyfriend. As she tries to maintain her professionalism, old feelings can not be denied as they collaborate on changing his damaged image before Christmas.

The Holiday Stocking

A new angel R.J. (B.J. Britt) gets another opportunity to make right one of his deepest regrets which was not helping his sisters (Tamala Jones and Nadine Ellis) reconcile during his lifetime. Making his way back to Earth as a complete stranger, he gets each of them to revive their parents' holiday traditions as they rediscover that family is always the most important gift.