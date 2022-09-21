What better way to usher in the fall season than with a home décor refresh? Before you know it temperatures will drop and you’ll be spending more and more time indoors, why not make it extra cozy and easy on the eyes with some simple additions? Plus, the beautiful foliage is the perfect inspiration to spruce up your living space with some new colors and textures.

We’ve rounded up the newest fall home collections that merge style with functionality. Keep reading to shop our top selects to add an autumnal touch to your home office, bedroom, living room, and bathroom.

Hoek Home x Shantell Martin

Image: courtesy of Hoek Home Image: courtesy of Hoek Home Image: courtesy of Hoek Home

Hoek Home Desk Mat $95, Desk Organizer $295, Tessellating Coaster $195 for set of 6, hoekhome.com

Hoek Home’s limited-edition collection, made in collaboration with world-renowned artist Shantell Martin, offers quirky office essentials to add function and style to your working space. Fully sustainable and featuring Martin’s trademark abstract designs as well as Hoek’s innovative snap-lock technology, the collection includes coffee tables, tessellating coasters, desk organizers, and more ranging from $95-$695.

West Elm x Mara Hoffman

Image: courtesy of West Elm

West Elm x Mara Hoffman Ceramic Vases $60-70, Shearling Pillow Cover $46-91, Quilt & Sham Bedding Set $240-290, westelm.com

New York-based fashion designer Mara Hoffman brings her distinct earthy, natural aesthetic to classic West Elm items for a 28-piece home collection. The collection—spanning across furniture, lighting, decorative accessories, and textiles—was designed to be a reflection of the balance Hoffman finds within nature. The result is an assortment of earthy tones, warm neutrals, soft shapes, and textures—perfect additions for bringing a calming effect to the bedroom or any zen space.

Chikeware Dinnerware

Images: courtesy of Chikeware Dinnerware

Chikeware Dinnerware Kente Pattern, Veve Line, African Masks Line $140 for set of 4 plates, chikeware.com

Chikeware is a new line of fine china dinnerware depicting Afro-centric arts, designs, and themes designed byMarthilde Lambert. Designed with graphic prints and esoteric drawings, inspired by traditional art, the collection brings vibrant energy to the dinner table. Use these to brighten up every day meals or to start conversation with dinner guests.

Soho Home x Lick Paint Collection

Images: courtesy of Soho Home

Soho Home x Lick Paint collection Teal 03 76 Dean Street, Pink 13 Nashville House, Purple 03 DUMBO House, $70 per can, sohohome.com

Global hospitality and lifestyle company, Soho House has partnered with cult-favorite home decor brand, Lick to create an exclusive edit of paint colors, inspired by Soho House locations around the world. The collection is an exclusive edit of 8 bold colors inspired by Soho House clubs all over the world, which are known for their rich hues. The curated palette reflects the different styles of global Soho Houses that range from neutrals to warm jewel tones, designed to be both comforting and inspiring.

Ruggable Launches Bathroom Mats

Ruggable the Bath Mat Cover $80, 2-piece system $129, ruggable.com

Ruggable, the go-to destination for design-forward, machine-washable area rugs, runners, and doormats, is launching its latest game-changing innovation, bath mats. The Bath Mat addresses all of the common pain points of traditional bath mats, boasting a high absorbency fabric that is durable, easily washable, and non-slip. With an absorbent, quick-dry system, you can splash as much as you want without fear of mold or mildew. A dynamic middle layer stops water from soaking through, and an ultra-cushy, non-slip pad keeps the bath mat in place, making sure you’re always standing comfortably. The mats are also stylish and functional, with 38 chic designs to choose from.



