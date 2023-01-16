Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on February 16, 1920 by five collegiate women: Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings and Fannie Pettie Watts. The sorority, which was established during the Harlem Renaissance, is dedicated to scholarship, service, sisterhood and excellence.

With an emphasis on educational endeavors and public service, Zeta Phi Beta—which is constitutionally bound to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization—has expanded its reach internationally and continues to bolster a strong roster of members.

Celebrating its 102 years of service to the Black community, here are quotes from notable members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

Zora Neale Hurston

Image: Corbis/ Getty Images.
"If you haven’t got it, you can’t show it. If you have got it, you can’t hide it."
- Zora Neale Hurston

Dionne Warwick

Image: courtesy of Lee White.
"I will not wait for opportunities. I will create them."
- Dionne Warwick

Anita Hill

Image: Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images
"I did what my conscience told me to do, and you can’t fail if you do that."
- Anita Hill

Chaka Khan

Image: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com.
"I can only give what I have. And when I receive, I give it back."
- Chaka Khan

Sarah Vaughan

Image: Maurice Seymour/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images.
"It sure is a nice feeling to know that people will remember you after you're gone, that you'll manage to be a little bit of history."
- Sarah Vaughan

