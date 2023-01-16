Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University on February 16, 1920 by five collegiate women: Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings and Fannie Pettie Watts. The sorority, which was established during the Harlem Renaissance, is dedicated to scholarship, service, sisterhood and excellence.

With an emphasis on educational endeavors and public service, Zeta Phi Beta—which is constitutionally bound to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization—has expanded its reach internationally and continues to bolster a strong roster of members.

Celebrating its 102 years of service to the Black community, here are quotes from notable members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

Zora Neale Hurston