The perfect thing about throwing on a leather jacket is it adds a certain edge to your look. It makes you look effortlessly cool. Channel your inner Rihanna, the current Queen of cool, by throwing one on over a skimpy slip dress or over a cropped top, loose-fitting jeans and sexy heels.

Below, we've rounded up 5 leather jackets to wear this spring that will give your outfit some attitude.

Image: courtesy of Veronica Beard



Veronica Beard Nimah Leather Jacket, $1298, veronicabeard.com



Image: courtesy of Theory



Theory Casual Moto Jacket in Leather, $747, theory.com

Image: courtesy of Neiman Marcus



​​L’Agence Billie Belted Leather Jacket, $1398, neimanmarcus.com

Image: courtesy of BLK Denim



Blk Denim Leather Jacket 1 Black, $850, blkdenim.com