After the events of these past few years, practice self-care should be a priority for most in maintaining their health and mental well-being. If you're looking to incorporate new wellness techniques to your regimen, check out these trends for 2023.

AR Fitness Courses

Between navigating the Metaverse and understanding cryptocurrency, augmented reality (AR) is slowly becoming the new normal. Using VR goggles, fitness and wellness courses are gamified inviting users a fun way to boost their health.

Sensory Deprivation Sessions

Sensory deprivation sessions consist of an individual tank or pool filled with saltwater that allow users to float and feel weightless. The experience mimics zero gravity and offers complete relaxation of muscles and tension. The wellness trend found its way into the pop culture zeitgeist in 2022 with shows like Atlanta, and it is bound to expand more in 2023.

Emotional Escape Rooms

Emotional escape rooms are the newest design trend to tap into the wellness trend. Designate a specific space within your home with calming colors, serene decor pieces and zen music to offer reprieve from daily anxieties to help you calm down in a safe environment.

Listening to Binaural Beats

Binaural beats are "auditory illusions" that generate feelings of calm and relaxation at a certain sonic frequency. It is a great tool to use in tandem with meditation techniques as a sleep aid or when you need to concentrate on a specific task. No need to download an app,YouTube has a variety of free videos on offer.