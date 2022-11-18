The African American Alliance for CDFI CEOs started off as a small group with a formidable goal to empower Black leaders of Community Development Financial Institutions to guide and grow their institutional operations, teams, and social impact. This week that objective was backed by a $50,000 donation from CNO Financial Group, a financial services holding company based in Carmel, Indiana.

"CNO is proud to award The Alliance this donation to support a variety of initiatives that elevate Black leaders and further support the communities they serve," says Matt Zimpfer, general counsel and executive sponsor for CNO's diversity, equity and inclusion program. "Economic and social disparities that always existed have intensified over the last few years. The sense of urgency across organizations to align with and invest in elevating Black leaders and the communities they serve should be the standard. Our organization is honored to support The Alliance CEOs who are leading and empowering both financial services and social impact, all while elevating Black community leaders."

The Alliance is made up of more than 65 CEOs who are committed to social and economic justice for African American communities. With this donation, CNO has made it possible for the alliance to elevate Black leaders and the communities they work in, develop and support women's leadership programs, extend CDFI’s training initiatives, improve its technology and operations, as well contribute to the Alliance grant-making foundation.

Lenwood V. Long, Sr., President & CEO of The Alliance says the donation from CNO is an investment in the alliance’s mission to reduce the racial wealth gap and its commitment to addressing racial equity issues. “With their support, we can continue to drive change by increasing the capacity of our members and building a more equitable CDFI industry,” Long adds.

CNO's donation is part of a long-standing commitment of supporting nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans.