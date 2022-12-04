Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was the first Black Greek Letter Organization to be established. The organization was founded on the campus of Cornell University on December 4, 1906 by seven undergraduate men—Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle and Vertner Woodson Tandy—out of the need for brotherhood amongst Black American men amid racial injustice.

Prominent members of this illustrious fraternity include Martin Luther King Jr, W.E.B. Dubois, singer and activist Paul Robeson, actor Omari Harwick, Maryland's newly-elected governor Wes Moore and John H. Johnson, the founder of Johnson Publishing—the founding parent company of EBONY and JET.

Today, the fraternity continues to be committed to serving the community and bolstering a strong roster of dedicated members both domestically and internationally. In honor of Alpha Phi Alpha's 116th Founders' Day, here are six quotes from famous men, who are part of this prestigious brotherhood.

Martin Luther King Jr.

Image: Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

W.E.B. DuBois

Image: Bettmann/ Getty Images.

"Now is the accepted time, not tomorrow, not some more convenient season. It is today that our best work can be done and not some future day or future year."

Dick Gregory

Image: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images.

"Revolution ain’t nothing but an extent of evolution; evolution is a fact of nature. So when old folks tell me that they don’t understand hip hop and the music is too loud, well, I guess it means you’re not supposed to be in there."

Dr. Cornell West

Image: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images.

"We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence."

Jesse Owens

Image: Bettmann/ Getty Images.

"Find the good. It's all around you. Find it, showcase it and you'll start believing in it."

Andrew Young

Image: Tom Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

"We rise in glory as we sink in pride."