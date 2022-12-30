2022 was a fantastic year musically. Many of our favorite artists—SZA, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby, to name a few—made their return from long absences from the music scene. And two of the biggest entertainers of our day, Beyoncé and Drake, ushered in the return of house music, with the release of their dance albums.

But let's not forget about all the new musical artists who made a name for themselves this year. From Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke to the Philly's crooner Fridayy, here are 6 musical artists that you should keep on your radar.

Lola Brooke

The award for viral rapper of the year goes to Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke. Earlier this year, she released her "Don’t Play With It" freestyle, which catapulted her to stardom. The music video started to trend on social media and once Black Twitter got a hold of it, the song was everywhere. Ms. Brooke has a Lil Kim vibe; she has bars; and we predict, in 2023, those who haven't caught to this music sensation will quickly do so.

Fridayy

We first heard Fridayy on DJ Khaled’s song "God Did"—he's one of the reasons why the song was so big. The Philly crooner sang a soulful hook, bringing a church vibe to a tune with some of the biggest rappers in the game. We then heard his catchy sound on Lil Baby’s album. And with the debut of his single "Don’t Give Up On Me," Fridayy proves that he's more than a go-to voice on hip-hop collabs.

Toosii

Toosii 's two EPs, Boys Don’t Cry and Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do, both dedicated to his newborn son, showcase why men and women love him. He’ shows a vulnerability in his music which he embraces wholeheartedly. Fans can't wait for the release of his debut album in 2023.

Mariah The Scientist

Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage for Getty Images

If you need a new R&B singer to add to your playlist, look no further than Mariah The Scientist. She has an almost cult-like following, and it’s becoming clearer by the day why. She has a beautiful voice with range, which she demonstrated on her single "Spread Thin." Within a year the Atlanta singer became an "it’" girl. Her voice is everywhere on TikTok and Instagram as she sang the hook for Dess Dior’s "Stone Cold," which went viral on social.

Kalan.FrFr

Image: Lisa Lake for Getty Images

Rapper Kalan.FrFr, one California's finest, started making waves in 2021 with his smash hit "Never Lose You," and he hasn’t let up. His storytelling and harmonizing are what sets him apart, which he effortlessly displayed on his latest album 222. Get into the album's standout tracks "Wish Upon A Star," "Get Your Money" and "Last Night."

Ice Spice

Image: Prince Williams/ Filmmagic for Getty Image

We have to give it to Ice Spice; she burst onto the scene with "Munch (Feeling U)," which became the anthem of the year. Many folks thought she would be a one-hit wonder, but she proved everyone wrong with her second hit, "Bikini Bottom." Can she deliver with a full album? That's for everyone to see? But one thing is for certain—there is no denying the catchiness of Ice Spice.